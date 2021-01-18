Boston, Beal lead the way as Gamecocks pull away to pummel No. 15 Hogs

COLUMBIA — She’s the quiet one. The one without the glitz or press clippings that nevertheless has started every game of her career.
Turns out, there’s a reason Dawn Staley keeps her in the starting five.
Because Brea Beal earns it.
The sophomore guard scored a career-high 22 points in fourth-ranked South Carolina’s 104-82 win over No. 15 Arkansas on Monday, just a game after setting her previous career-high (17) in a rout of Vanderbilt. She was a trim 7-of-11 from the field (3-of-5 from the 3-point line) with four rebounds, two steals and an assist, and also switched to guarding Chelsea Dungee, the SEC’s leading scorer, halfway through the second quarter.
Dungee promptly missed her next four shots and committed a turnover. She still got hers with 22 points, but the Gamecocks (10-1, 5-0 SEC) were able to eventually widen the small gap created by Beal’s defense and defeat the league’s top scoring offense.
Patience isn’t a handy virtue when playing Arkansas (11-5, 2-4), which emphasizes speed and 3-point shooting around the lethal Dungee, but USC has its own heavy dose of speed and All-American center Aliyah Boston. Feasting in a matchup that nearly seemed silly, the 6-foot-5 sophomore was on triple-double watch with three minutes to play in the first quarter and ended with 26 points, 16 boards and six blocks.
Yet the Gamecocks couldn’t put the Razorbacks to bed until the fourth, helped by a Beal decision in the third. She got the ball in the corner twice on the same possession but hesitated to shoot, instead trying to find a teammate.
It resulted in a foul, re-set and Zia Cooke draining a 3 to keep the lead steady. USC landed the uppercut to start the fourth with a 10-3 run and started a crucial week on a strong note.
USC remains all by itself in first place in the SEC. The Gamecocks host No. 22 Georgia on Thursday and visit LSU on Sunday.
