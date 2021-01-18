Boston, Beal lead the way as Gamecocks pull away to pummel No. 15 Arkansas

COLUMBIA — She’s the quiet one. The one without the glitz or press clippings that nevertheless has started every game of her career.
Turns out, there’s a reason Dawn Staley keeps her in the starting five.
Because Brea Beal earns it.
The sophomore guard scored a career-high 22 points in the fourth-ranked South Carolina women’s basketball team’s 104-82 win over No. 15 Arkansas on Monday, just a game after setting her previous career-high (17) in a rout of Vanderbilt. She was a trim 7-of-11 from the field (3-of-5 from the 3-point line) with four rebounds, two steals and an assist, and also switched to guarding Chelsea Dungee, the SEC’s leading scorer, halfway through the second quarter.
Dungee promptly missed her next four shots and committed a turnover. She still got hers with 22 points, but the Gamecocks (10-1, 5-0 SEC) were able to eventually widen the small gap created by Beal’s defense and defeat the league’s top scoring offense.
“You tell yourself, ‘You’re here for a reason, not to just stand out here and look pretty,’” Beal said. “I gain my confidence from my defense. Be the glue. If their best player is getting off, now it’s my turn to shut that down.”
“Brea is one of the hardest workers that I’ve ever been around. She’s had to kind of play in the shadows of a lot of different people,” coach Dawn Staley said. “I know it’s frustrated her from time to time, but the thing is, she’s never stopped working at it.”
Patience isn’t a handy virtue when playing Arkansas (11-5, 2-4), which emphasizes speed and 3-point shooting around the lethal Dungee, but USC has its own heavy dose of speed and All-American center Aliyah Boston. Feasting in a matchup that nearly seemed silly, the 6-foot-5 sophomore was on triple-double watch with three minutes to play in the first quarter and ended with 26 points, 16 boards and six blocks.
“My mindset coming in knowing the difference of size is kind of just taking my time around the basket. When post players aren’t my height, I sometimes just rush it,” Boston said. “My mindset was to take my time and finish.”
Yet the Gamecocks couldn’t put the Razorbacks to bed until the fourth, helped by a Beal decision in the third. She got the ball in the corner twice on the same possession but hesitated to shoot, instead trying to find a teammate.
It resulted in a foul, re-set and Zia Cooke draining a 3 to keep the lead steady. USC landed the uppercut to start the fourth with a 10-3 run and started a crucial week on a strong note.
“It’s a game inside a game. With me, I was in my own head,” Beal said. “It’s easy to score when you’re doing defensive things, little things, putbacks and rebounds.”
USC remains all by itself in first place in the SEC. The Gamecocks host No. 22 Georgia on Thursday and visit LSU on Sunday.
The Gamecocks had 10 turnovers at half that became 11 Arkansas points. USC calmed that down to just three (for seven points) in the second but missed layups continue to be a concern.
“That’s just from us playing too fast,” Staley said. “We have to be willing to give the one open shot for a better shot, just so we can set up our transition defense. But I’m pleased and encouraged that we’re moving toward an identity on defense and having some balance offensively.”
Looking ahead
The Gamecocks host No. 22 Georgia at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. The game was added to the schedule after the original game (Jan. 7) was postponed due to COVID issues.