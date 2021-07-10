Bishop England's Brooks warms up for MLB draft by throwing for favorite team

MOUNT PLEASANT — He promised himself, and that promise is about to be delivered.
“I’d say around the age of 14, he started telling me was going to play pro ball,” Mount Pleasant’s Steve Brooks said. “Of course I said, ‘That’d be great, Dan.’ But he took it a step further.
“We went to a Red Sox game and bought a jersey for him, with his name on it. He hung it on his bedroom wall, with a note that said, ‘I will make it to the MLB.’”
Brooks’ son Daniel has sprouted to 6-8 and his fastball was clocked at 95 miles per hour in the last game he pitched at Bishop England High. As the Major League Baseball draft begins the night of July 11, Brooks is expecting to hear his name called, and sooner rather than later.
Dad and son were in Boston on July 9, attending the Red Sox-Phillies game after Daniel threw for Red Sox scouts that morning. Hurling pitches off the same Fenway Park mound where many of his heroes stood — the Red Sox are Daniel’s favorite team — it was hard to suppress the nerves, but there were no concerns once he finished.
“I just threw for 10 minutes, and I was mostly checking things out around the stadium,” Daniel said. “I’m pretty excited. This has been my dream since I was 12, and my goal when I started high school.”
The family is back in Mount Pleasant for the draft, and Steve expects Daniel to be picked within the top four rounds. A signee with College of Charleston, the family will see where he’s drafted and then make a decision: Accept a lucrative six-figure signing bonus and depart for the minor leagues or go to school, play three seasons and try to improve it?
“We’ve done some pre-draft workouts (with the Dodgers and Padres) and he was at the MLB combine,” Steve said. “Over a dozen teams have contacted us for some pre-draft questions.
“I’ve been throwing him the ball since he was 6. To see it pay off is a dream for us.”
The draft begins on July 11 and lasts three days. Like it was last year due to COVID-19, the draft has been shortened from its normal 40 rounds, but it will increase to 20 rounds after just five rounds last year.
Clemson
All eyes are on the first night of the draft, to see if Monte Lee will have a couple of pitchers on his staff in the spring of 2022 — and whether Dabo Swinney will have a couple of backup quarterbacks on his roster in the fall of 2021.
Irmo’s Will Taylor and Bubba Chandler of Bogart, Ga., are each committed to Clemson for football and baseball. Each plays QB and each is also a highly coveted right-handed pitcher that the major leagues have been scouting.
Many projections have each as first-round talents, meaning they will be in line for seven-figure signing bonuses (the last pick of the first round on July 11 is slotted to sign for $2.045 million). While it’s not unheard of for prospects to play both sports in college (former Clemson quarterback Kyle Parker did, and was a first-round draft pick in baseball after his junior season), MLB clubs usually prefer to know they will sign a prospect if they’re going to use a first-round pick on him.
There can be negotiations, to take less money and allow the prospect to play football while playing minor-league baseball in the offseason, but Clemson also has a cautionary tale of that in its history. Roscoe Crosby was one of the most ballyhooed football players in the country in 2000, but he was even better in baseball. He was allowed to play football for the Tigers and then report to the Kansas City Royals, who gave him $1.7 million to sign.
Neither career worked out, as a string of injuries and personal problems beset the talented youngster. Chandler and Taylor are needed in football, as the Tigers’ QB room is starter D.J. Uigalelei and some walk-ons (backup Taisun Phommachanh tore his Achilles and will likely miss the season) and the two would likely at least be on the Tigers’ travel roster in football.
But they’d also probably have to sacrifice millions of dollars to do so, with no guarantee they’ll get another shot in three years, the required amount of time a player has to spend at a four-year institution before he can be drafted again.
South Carolina
The Gamecocks are likely to lose most of their weekend pitching staff and a chunk of their lineup to the draft, as well as a couple of recruits. Thomas Farr, Brannon Jordan and Brett Kerry are all expected to be drafted and depart, along with leadoff hitter Brady Allen and slugger Wes Clarke, who tied for the nation’s lead with 23 home runs this season.
Signees Cooper Kinney and Michael Braswell are also likely to be drafted.
All draftees have until Aug. 1 to accept their draft positions or decline them and come to school.