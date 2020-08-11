Big Ten, Pac-12 cancel fall football; SEC, ACC still plan to stay the course

On a dramatic day that will change college football for the 2020 season and beyond, two of the sport's Power Five conferences opted not to play this fall.

The Big Ten was the first of the Power Five to postpone its fall football season due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Pac-12 soon to follow. Both leagues cited medical advice in their decisions.

Big Ten presidents voted Tuesday to pursue a spring season. The Pac-12 delayed all sports until 2021. Big 12 presidents also are reportedly meeting Tuesday, with a decision possibly on the docket.

That could leave the SEC and ACC — home to South Carolina and Clemson, respectively — as the only Power Five leagues attempting to play football in the fall.

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner said a spring season is "not where the SEC is looking right now."

"I don't think it affects us a whole lot," Tanner said on radio station 107.5 The Game in Columbia. "I know we'd love all the Power Five to be playing. That's a decision they felt like they needed to make.

"I think spring is a challenge, personally. It's not impossible, but I think it's very difficult to go in that direction. It could be something we address, but it's not where we are looking right now."

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said he looked forward to "learning more about the factors that led the Big Ten and Pac 12 leadership to take these actions today."

"I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC and our 14 members are taking to support a healthy environment for our student-athletes," he said. "We will continue to further refine our policies and protocols for a safe return to sports as we monitor developments around COVID-19 in a continued effort to support, educate and care for our student-athletes every day."

The ACC reacted with a statement saying it would "continue to make decisions based on medical advice."

"The safety of our students, staff and overall campus communities will always be our top priority," the league said. "And we are pleased with the protocols being administrated on our 15 campuses. We will continue to follow our process that has been in place for months and has served us well.

"We understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information and the landscape evolves."

Florida State president John Thrasher said he does not favor a spring season.

"I personally don’t want to play football in the spring," he said. "I don’t think it’s a good idea.”

Speaking at an FSU roundtable on Tuesday, Thrasher said the ACC and SEC are "aligned" in their determination to play this fall.

While the Big Ten and Pac-12 cited medical advice in their decisions, the chair of the ACC's medical advisory team said it is safe to play.

“We believe we can mitigate it down to a level that makes everyone safe,” Dr. Cameron Wolfe told Sports Business Daily. “Can we safely have two teams meet on the field? I would say yes. Will it be tough? Yes. Will it be expensive and hard and lots of work? For sure. But I do believe you can sufficiently mitigate the risk of bringing COVID onto the football field or into the training room at a level that’s no different than living as a student on campus.”

The stunning news from the Big Ten and Pac-12 brings to 53 the number of the 130 FBS schools that won't play this fall, in addition to the vast majority of FCS, Division II and Division III programs.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said there is "too much uncertainty" to go forward with a fall season.

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Warren said. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall."

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said it was a "difficult day" for the affected student-athletes.

“Unlike professional sports, college sports cannot operate in a bubble,” he said. “Our athletic programs are a part of broader campuses in communities where in many cases the prevalence of COVID-19 is significant. We will continue to monitor the situation and when conditions change we will be ready to explore all options to play the impacted sports in the new calendar year.”

Nebraska issued a statement saying it was "very disappointed" in the Big Ten decision, and Ohio State officials said they supported delaying the start of the season rather than postponing to the spring.

“This is an incredibly sad day for our student-athletes, who have worked so hard and been so vigilant fighting against this pandemic to get this close to their season,” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said. “My heart aches for them and their families."

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said his team wanted to play in spite of the risks.

"Our student-athletes and coaches want to compete," Harbaugh said in a statement. "They have committed, trained and prepared their entire lives for this opportunity, and I know how much they’re disappointed at this time. I share in their disappointment today.

"We have shown over the weeks since returning to campus that we could meet the challenge and provide our student-athletes the opportunity of a fall football season."

But Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez supported the move.

"There are also a variety of unknowns about the interaction of COVID-19 with extreme physical exertion," he said. "As a result, playing the fall season would pose risks that we think are not acceptable for our student-athletes and our athletic staff."

Check back for updates.