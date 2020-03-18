Big bonuses for Dawn Staley after Gamecocks' memorable season

COLUMBIA — South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley had already secured several financial incentives during the Gamecocks’ memorable season.

She could be in line for more.

“Certainly she has already reached some of her incentives,” USC athletics director Ray Tanner said. “I think that coach Staley will tell you that our relationship is strong, and she’s been treated very well here in her personal situation and it won’t be any different. And it won’t be any different now.”

Staley will receive $15,000 for winning 11 or more SEC games, $100,000 for winning the SEC regular-season and tournament titles, $25,000 for being named SEC Coach of the Year, and $15,000 for finishing in the Top 25 of the final polls. That’s $155,000 added to her 2019-20 salary of $1.6 million.

Outside of some academic bonuses, Staley could be in line for another $25,000 if she is named National Coach of the Year on Monday. Then there are her NCAA Tournament bonuses, which are in question.

Staley’s contract calls for a $25,000 bonus if she reaches the NCAA Tournament, with an escalating figure depending on which round of the tournament the Gamecocks reach. She would be due $400,000 if USC won the national championship.

It seems reasonable that since the Gamecocks clinched the SEC’s automatic spot to the NCAA Tournament by winning the SEC Tournament, Staley will receive at least $25,000 even though there was no NCAA Tournament.