COLUMBIA — It’s still early, and the players just donned shoulder pads on March 25. So coach Shane Beamer wasn’t going to have much to say about how his first South Carolina team looked during the early days of spring practice.

He spoke about what he could.

"The energy out there was fantastic,” Beamer said. “We’ve got to continue to just impress upon these guys the physicality and mentality we want to play with every single play. It’s never where you want it to be.

“It’s the first time the guys put on pads since December. They’re still knocking some of the rust off. There were guys here and there that showed up and showed out.”

Beamer was impressed with the defensive linemen and edge rushers, two of the deepest spots on the team, and hasn’t spent much time worrying about scheme. It’s nearly an entirely new staff and there are multiple new faces so everybody’s still feeling each other out.

The only scheme he’s had to install is reworking some of the immediate schedule. Nobody is seriously hurt, but after some minor injuries and re-aggravating some muscle pulls, Beamer will scale back next week and give the team time to heal.

“We just want to give those guys a chance to get back and get back acclimated next week,” he said. “We don’t have enough bodies out there to work a third (defensive) group.”

The Gamecocks’ depth is frightfully thin at numerous positions. Some of that will be helped by May and summer enrollees, but in terms of those players getting on the field, they’ll be behind the others in conditioning.

Running back MarShawn Lloyd remains out of full contact as he continues to recover from knee surgery last year. Offensive lineman Jakai Moore has a lingering turf toe problem that may keep him out for an extended portion of spring.

As for quarterback, the four-man room is once again complete after St. Francis transfer Jason Brown was able to practice. He missed the first day due to illness.

“I think he’s done a nice job of getting in there and learning, and he and E.J. (Jenkins) are pushing each other,” Beamer said. “The biggest thing with him was just getting in shape physically after being out that long.”

Brown and Jenkins each came from St. Francis and are names to watch, Brown because he is expected to battle returning starter Luke Doty for the QB job in fall and Jenkins because he already looks like the best receiver on the roster. At 6-7 and 242 pounds, he was grouped with the tight ends on the first day.

Beamer isn’t close to setting a deadline for finding a quarterback.

“I think every single position is a clean slate. I’ve spent zero time talking with our staff about ‘this guy’s the returning starter at this position,’” he said. “Two of those guys (Brown and freshman Colten Gauthier) just got here in January. After that it’s wide-open competition.”

Spring game plans finalized

The Garnet and Black Spring Game will kick off at 2 p.m. on April 24 at Williams-Brice Stadium, but the format will be different from past games.

COVID-19 is still a concern so capacity will be capped at approximately 9,000, USC announced on March 25. Gamecock Club members get free admission and first dibs on tickets. The general public will be charged $5 per ticket and can start buying available tickets at 10 a.m. on March 29.

Seats will be socially distanced and face coverings will be required. Concession stands will be open.

USC will also charge for parking in the Fairgrounds, as Gamecock Park is unavailable due to its use as a COVID-19 vaccination site. Cost is $10 per car and tailgating is prohibited.

The game will be televised on SEC Network Plus.