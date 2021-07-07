Beamer's early recruiting success bringing back hope to Gamecock football

COLUMBIA — They know.

South Carolina’s long-suffering football fans understand that verbal commitments aren’t worth the paper they aren’t written on (remember Gunner Stockton?). They know that while Shane Beamer is reeling in recruits like he’s the only man on the entire lake with a baited hook, none of them really count until they put pen to paper, and even then it isn’t a sure thing until they actually enroll at USC next year.

But still.

How could they not be excited about what Beamer is doing before he’s ever coached a snap, after the past two seasons? How could hope and enthusiasm not bubble up into twin sets of stars, those in their eyes matching those listed beside Prospect X’s name?

“I think he’s done a very, very good job, given what he inherited. We know what commitment means to most people these days, which is not a whole lot,” said Chris Brunson, a lifelong Gamecock fan who spent his formative years on James Island. “That said, if he can manage to hold onto the vast majority of these guys, I think he’s going to end up with a class that he can be proud of, given that it’s his first full recruiting cycle.”

Beamer’s re-introduction to face-to-face recruiting, his first foray into it as the Gamecocks’ head coach, began when COVID-19 restrictions relaxed. He and his staff swarmed the recruiting trail while simultaneously hosting camps and prospect visits.

The result is 11 commitments since June 13, giving the Gamecocks a total of 15 recruits for the next class and a national ranking of 14th in one service, 13th in another. As it stands, that ranks above Alabama and Clemson.

This is where a sliver of reality creeps in. USC’s number of recruits is the biggest reason why the Gamecocks are ranked so highly. The Crimson Tide (nine) and Tigers (eight) haven’t begun to finalize their classes and will most likely do so with a plethora of the nation’s cherry-picked elite.

And it wouldn’t be the first nor thousandth time a prospect who committed in June when everything was shiny, bright and hopeful changed his mind in November, perhaps when the chosen team isn’t having a great season. All but one of the players Beamer has added since June 13 can’t play this year (Kansas transfer Karon Prunty can), and while predictions are predictions, all of them seem to arrive at a conclusion that a bowl game for USC in 2021 would be a minor miracle.

But still.

Beamer’s recruiting success after consecutive seasons of 4-8 and 2-8 can turn even the most jaded eye. Brunson, who still winces when he hears the word “Navy” can attest.

“I have long since given up on counting my chickens before they hatch. I feel like these kids that are committing to us right now, they’re not ignorant to what they’re committing to,” he said. “They know what our record was the last couple of years. They know we have a new coaching staff. Because of that, I think we got a pretty good chance to hold onto most of them.”

In recruiting, prospects talk to other prospects and do the jobs that coaches are sometimes forbidden to do because of the NCAA’s recruiting calendar. That’s how great classes are built, and some of the ones who have already said yes to Beamer are urging their buddies to do the same.

“To me it’s your environment. What does your environment or what does your facility feel like when you walk into it, day-in and day-out? If you’re in there 10 minutes, you can feel it,” Beamer said, describing the USC culture. “It’s been pretty cool to hear so many of these prospects that have visited campus since June 1 talk about that and the things that we believe in, them saying that they feel it and they see it firsthand.”

It isn’t just the recruits enjoying it.