COLUMBIA — Two days after the bottom seemed to tremble, South Carolina coach Shane Beamer rebuilt the foundation of his first coaching staff.
Beamer will hire Western Kentucky’s Clayton White as his defensive coordinator, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, which completes the trio of most-important hires Beamer needed to make. He hired Luke Day from Marshall to be the Gamecocks’ new strength and conditioning coach on Friday night, and tabbed Marcus Satterfield as offensive coordinator less than 24 hours after former coordinator Mike Bobo bolted for Auburn.
Beamer still has two openings to fill on his staff, and four position groups. Yet Satterfield could handle quarterbacks or offensive line along with being OC (he was assistant OL coach with the Carolina Panthers last season); Beamer could keep Connor Shaw as quarterbacks coach instead of returning him to an off-field role; White coached cornerbacks at WKU (and USC needs a defensive backs coach); and/or current outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson could be in charge of all of the linebackers.
There are several possibilities that will be ironed out once Beamer officially completes his staff with two more hires. But at least in terms of hiring coordinators and starting the process of installing systems, he has the men he needed.
White wrapped his fourth season with the Hilltoppers with his third nomination for the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant coach. Western led the Football Bowl Subdivision in passes defended and passes broken up and was sixth in passing defense.
A native of North Carolina and alum of N.C. State, White briefly played in the NFL and then began coaching in the N.C. high-school ranks. He moved on to college staffs at Western Carolina, Western Michigan, Stanford, Western Kentucky (for his first stint there), Connecticut and N.C. State before returning to WKU.
He ran a 4-2-5 scheme with the Hilltoppers in 2019 that finished in the nation’s Top 25 for total defense. Using a nickel (or “spur” as it has sometimes been known) has been a staple at USC over the past 15 years.