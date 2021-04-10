COLUMBIA — There’s no way to fine-tune anything at this point, not with many of the presumed key contributors recovering from injuries or post-injury rehab. South Carolina’s first scrimmage of spring practice on April 10 was about the most-repeated word of Shane Beamer’s tenure.

“Competition.”

“I’m really pleased for a scrimmage. One, I like where we are,” Beamer said. “Playing clean football, not beating ourselves by turning the ball over, not having pre-snap penalties. Being able to run the ball and stop the run, we showed flashes of being able to do both.”

The good news about the injuries is none are expected to linger. The last of the ding-ups should be cleared by the start of summer.

Yet the Gamecocks were down two starting defensive backs (Cam Smith with a hamstring and Jaylin Dickerson, who did not play in the 2020 season finale) while starting center Eric Douglas didn’t practice with what Beamer termed a minor issue, not long-term at all. Xavier Legette, who at this point would be one of the Gamecocks’ top six receivers, started the scrimmage and didn’t finish while defensive lineman Alex Huntley, after being held to one game last year due to ankle injuries, injured his shoulder and played through it to finish.

The depth is so thin right now that the Gamecocks can’t practice their third-team offense vs. their third-team defense because their third-team D is the second-team D with a few new guys sprinkled in. Smith, the team’s top cornerback, was out so the Gamecocks turned to James Bartholomew, a walk-on who has been just a USC student for the past three years, as his backup.

Beamer sounded a lot like the guy that first brought him to USC, Steve Spurrier, as he shrugged and said that it is what it is.

“We got a lot of guys standing on the sideline right now with injuries, recovering from surgeries,” Beamer said. “We hope to get them back soon and be able to do some things.”

It’s not all gloomy. USC has its starting quarterback, although the others remain competing and coming along.

“Luke (Doty) took the majority of the reps with the first team, believe all of them now that I think about it,” Beamer said. “Through six, seven practices, whatever we’ve had, he’s our top quarterback right now. It’s up to those other guys to make this a competition. And they’re doing a great job at that, don’t get me wrong.”

The scrimmage didn’t feature many explosive plays (“We have to get better at throwing the ball down the field,” Beamer said) and there were still too many sacks taken with an open receiver in sight. Nobody’s skittish in the pocket but there has to be more command of the situation.

Then again, Doty’s played two and a half games as an SEC QB while Jason Brown, Colten Gauthier and Connor Jordan have played none. And they’re also facing the deepest part of the team, the defensive line, every snap which means there’s a lot of J.J. Enagbare and Jordan Burch running full-speed at them.

“Now it’s just understanding — we got some young QBs, don’t get me wrong — windows here in the SEC are going to close a lot quicker than they would for Jason Brown playing at St. Francis,” Beamer said, “and sure as heck a lot quicker than they did for Colten Gauthier in high school.”

Beamer said the base concepts of what the Gamecocks want to do offensively and defensively are pretty far along and it’s just about seeing what the rest of the team can do. Most importantly, can they be trusted?

“Seeing who we can count on and who’s dependable,” Beamer said. “Who can take care of themselves on and off the field?”

Gilmore, Pepper stop by

Former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore and Nathan Pepper, each a USC defender who played under Beamer, attended the scrimmage. The scrimmage was held at the practice field as Williams-Brice Stadium has been briefly taken over by Topgolf, which has set up a range inside the field.