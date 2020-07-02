Basketball summer showcase SC Pro-Am canceled due to coronavirus

COLUMBIA — It was expected, but nonetheless tremendously disappointing when it became official.

The annual S.C. Pro-Am basketball showcase will not be held this year because of the coronavirus.

“With the recent spike in numbers, we’re taking an abundance of caution,” Pro-Am founder and South Carolina basketball alum Carey Rich said. “In line with what’s taking place right now, we’re siding with the overall safety of our spectators so we can start moving forward and getting back to some sort of normalcy.”

Rich stressed that he expects the Pro-Am to resume for its ninth year in Summer 2021, so it’s more of a postponement. Yet fans who had grown accustomed to the annual event will be deprived of seeing the Gamecocks’ basketball team, along with homegrown NBA players such as Sindarius Thornwell, P.J. Dozier, Khris Middleton, Torrey Craig and Ja Morant, return to play or watch their friends play.

Rich and Pro-Am executive director Adam McDowell began the event in 2012 as a way for college basketball players to have a centralized summer spot for pickup games. Rich, USC’s point guard from 1993-95, knew the value of playing throughout the summer, and against as many different opponents as possible.

Learning your teammates’ quirks and tendencies had its place and there was nothing wrong with playing only them throughout a summer, but the opportunity to go against other players, ones you might see on the other bench during the season, beckoned. Yet there was never a constant way to do that without a lot of travel.

The Pro-Am eliminated that. Mostly made up of South Carolina natives who were playing college ball in-state or outside, the event was held at Heathwood Hall Episcopal School. Rich and McDowell tinkered with the model until arriving at a four-day showcase with three games per day. The fourth day features the playoff and championship round.

Safety during these times is the most important factor, but it’s another blow to Rich and McDowell, who saw the biggest crowds they’ve ever had last year. The new format was a great way to spend 2-3 hours on a summer weeknight and get to see high-level basketball. Admission has always been free and Columbians have flocked to the event.

“It was built on the premise of creating an unbelievable basketball atmosphere. We were allowing our community to see Heathwood Hall as a destination,” Rich said. “We did that and we wanted to have some of the absolutely best players to come back and be part of what we’re doing.

“Unfortunately, there wasn’t a way for us to do it this year and be able to do it the way we did it.”

That was the issue when COVID-19 swept throughout the country. Rich and McDowell have cultivated sponsors to pay for the team uniforms but in discussing the logistics of trying to work out the added costs of coronavirus safety measures, they ran into a wall.

“We had enough partnerships in place to be able to satisfy most of the concerns, but it all just came down to a time management and preparation standpoint, and we didn’t want to take away from the event,” Rich said. “Our event is all about creating the crowd and great games and allowing our fans to see great players up close and personal, the NBA guys coming back and players from all the in-state colleges. We want to be in line with safety protocols from the governor and mayor. We just didn’t think we could do that with the crowds.”

Almost every player for the USC men's team took part in the event every year and there were usually at least a couple of players from Clemson and College of Charleston. The Pro-Am was also a popular spot to meet the members of USC's women's team, who frequently attended.