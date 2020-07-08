Baseball family tradition: Gamecocks welcome another Cromer

COLUMBIA — He didn’t toss and turn over the decision. There was no spreadsheet listing the pros and cons of each school that recruited him.
South Carolina offered David Cromer, and Cromers play baseball for the Gamecocks.
“All my life, I’ve been wanting to go to South Carolina,” said Cromer, an outfielder from Lexington. “My whole family went there, my uncles played there. They offered me the summer after my freshman year and I committed three weeks later.”
It was fitting. He’d just won the Silver Slugger Award at the Diamond Prospects Palmetto Games held at Founders Park, the Gamecocks' home field. He had nothing against the other in-state schools that scouted him, but USC has felt like home ever since he can remember.
“I just told him, with baseball players committing now at an early age, just to give it a day. And that’s about what he did,” father D.T. Cromer said. “We went up and talked with (Clemson’s Monte Lee) and (College of Charleston’s Chad Holbrook) but it was just kind of to make sure.
“He was sure, and not just because of me and his uncles and his granddad. He’s always been a lifelong fan.”
USC baseball is in his genes. From 1987-92, there was at least one Cromer brother on the Gamecocks’ roster. D.T. played 85 games over two seasons for the Cincinnati Reds.
Grandfather Roy Cromer went from high school to pro ball before coming back and attending USC. He later coached the JV team for a couple of seasons.
Uncle Tripp Cromer arrived in 1987, playing three seasons at USC. A third-round draft pick, he played 196 games for three major-league teams.
Burke Cromer joined Tripp as a Gamecock in 1989 and played through 1992, with D.T. alongside from 1990-92. Each went on to professional baseball, D.T. playing nine seasons in the minor leagues before the Reds gave him his opportunity.
Another uncle, Brandon Cromer, committed to USC before a first-round draft pick in 1992 changed his mind about college. David’s sister Ashlyn Cromer is a USC cheerleader, D.T.'s sister-in-law is a cheerleading coach at USC, Tripp’s daughter is a USC student and Burke’s wife works with USC’s nursing program.
How could David not go to USC?
“That’s a Gamecock family. We go to all of the games together,” said Brian Hucks, Cromer’s coach at Lexington High and a USC baseball player from 1994-96. “It meant a lot to him to be a Gamecock.”
There was never any pressure to play ball or to choose USC. The pressure came when David picked both.
“He’s always had to deal with having the name and the expectations of that, from all the people around here,” D.T. said. “We always told him he could play football or anything he wanted (David also starred for Lexington's football team), but he never wavered that he always wanted to play baseball and wanted to play at USC.”
D.T. still has the videos of his son, swinging a Wiffle ball bat while still in diapers. He’d watch them while he was playing in Tokyo and think that even then, David looked like a ballplayer.
Hearing David say he wanted to play, he wanted to go with D.T. three or four times per week to hit or throw the ball around, was more than enough to know baseball was the right decision.
“He has done everything for me in baseball,” David said. “He coached me since I was a kid, he’s always fixed my swing. If I didn’t have him, I wouldn’t have any hope of being as good as him. I’ve been looking up to him my whole life.”
D.T. was Lexington’s hitting coach and felt it as hard as his son did when his senior season was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. David joined a startup called the South Carolina American Summer League, an alternative to the canceled American Legion season, and has gotten his swing back there.
He was in action over the weekend, crushing a grand slam well over the left-field bleachers at Segra Park, home of the minor-league Columbia Fireflies. He’ll play through July and is set to report to USC on Aug. 14.
The USC pipeline was interrupted for a spell but David aims to remind the Gamecocks why his family is so familiar in program history. Yes, his father and uncles played at USC, and they all played well.
Cromer doesn’t plan to break the tradition.