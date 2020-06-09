Baseball draft brings more uncertainty for Gamecocks, other college teams during pandemic

COLUMBIA — Wednesday and Thursday will be two days of celebration and the start of two months of consternation. In normal times, the annual Major League Baseball draft concludes and college baseball coaches can really begin constructing their rosters for the next season.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year and future seasons will leave coaches constantly scrambling.

“When the draft is cut from 40 rounds to five, you get a number of players on your team that might not have been otherwise. I don’t think we’ll have all the answers because there are so many moving pieces,” South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston said. “We’re talking to everybody, letting them know what their personal situation will be.”

Forty rounds of the MLB draft usually give a college junior the best chance to start his journey into professional baseball. Most enroll in school with the expectation of taking whatever signing bonus they can get after three years of college ball, because if they return as a senior, MLB teams have no obligation to sign them and the players have no bargaining power.

College coaches recruit every year knowing that two or three of their high school prospects or junior college finds will be drafted and won’t come to school. They know their seniors won’t return and most of their juniors will leave if they’re drafted. Throw that in the mixing bowl, go through fall practice where there are always a couple of departures and voila — an NCAA-mandated roster of 35 players, 27 on scholarship, is produced in February.

Not this year. The pandemic is the biggest wrench that ever fouled a machine.

The draft will last five rounds, the first (and first compensatory) rounds Wednesday and the rest Thursday. While signing bonuses will still be the same, albeit on a delayed delivery, for the first five rounds, any undrafted player who wishes to pursue pro baseball will receive a maximum bonus of $20,000.

Last year, the final pick of the 10th round had a slot bonus of $142,200.

With an eye on how that will affect rosters in 2021, the NCAA already issued a couple of directives. There will be no roster limit next year and any seniors who want to return can do so without counting toward the scholarship limit.

But what do coaches tell the high school prospects that have already committed? What do they do with the juniors they thought were going to leave? What do they tell the seniors who want to come back? What do they tell their underclassmen from the 2020 roster, since there may be players enrolling or returning that could beat them out for playing time?

“I think there has been a lot of disappointment for the juniors because they worked so long and so hard to get to this position. For a lot of them, they had this year to get drafted,” Kingston said. “All we can continue to do is evaluate everything.”

Increased roster sizes and scholarship aid are great, but there are still only nine players on the field at a time. Players want to play and even the great equalizer, the NCAA’s transfer portal, doesn’t help much.

Players can certainly enter if they like, but with other teams also swelling their rosters and some schools having to cut baseball (like Furman), playing time elsewhere is no guarantee.

The Gamecocks have 32 players on their 2020 roster that could return, and 21 commitments. That’s a bursting dugout at Founders Park if it has to hold 53 players, plus coaches and staff, next season.

But everybody won’t return, or sign. It’s nearly assured that pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski, USC's Friday night starter, will be selected in Wednesday’s first round and accept the seven-figure bonus that accompanies it, although when he’ll actually get the chance to play pro ball is a question. Still, he would get $100,000 within 30 days of signing a contract, and the rest of his bonus split over the next two years (Wednesday’s final pick is slotted a bonus of $1,999,300).

“It’s still a tough decision to make, of leaving college and going on to pro ball,” Mlodzinski said. “Even more difficult with no baseball going on and not having something really just to grab onto.”

Yet he is expected to leave, and the Gamecocks’ other two weekend pitchers, Thomas Farr and Brannon Jordan, could also be drafted over the next two days. Ditto for USC commitment Luke Little, who became Twitter-famous when he posted a video of him hurling a fastball at 105 miles per hour.

Other recruits may also be drafted and never enroll, although Brandon Fields, USC’s highest-rated highschool prospect, has told MLB teams not to draft him because he’s definitely coming to school. That turns the focus to the Gamecocks’ four seniors, who can come back, or since they’re unlikely to be drafted, would have to take the $20,000 free-agent offer and hope for baseball to restart soon.

“The last time we talked to them, all were still up in the air,” Kingston said. “With George Callil, since he’s from Australia and came here to play college ball, he may have that opportunity. If he does, I’d anticipate him taking that.”

Callil’s fellow seniors also face that decision. Graham Lawson and Bryant Bowen have each been in college for five years and despite the low bonus and no minor-league team to presently report to, may not want to enroll for a sixth year. Dallas Beaver, who transferred from UCF, played his fourth season of college ball at USC in 2020 but it was a 16-game season.

The seniors and the draftees could create holes to fill, but the Gamecocks and every other college team will deal with the same issue. Having too much talent is usually a good problem, but COVID-affected rosters will severely strain that ideal.