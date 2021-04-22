COLUMBIA — South Carolina's Garnet and Black Spring Game has been pushed back a day.

With bad weather predicted for April 24, the original date, the Gamecocks will instead play on April 25. Kickoff time is 2 p.m.

All tickets purchased for April 24 will be honored. There are tickets still available at GamecocksOnline.com/Tickets. Fans wishing a refund on previously purchased spring football game tickets can contact the Gamecock Athletics Ticket Office.

"With the weather forecast looking rough for Saturday, we thought a spring game on Sunday with dry, clear weather would give our fans a better game day experience," USC coach Shane Beamer said in a statement. "Our players and coaches look forward to seeing a great crowd Sunday in Williams-Brice Stadium."

Capacity for the spring football game is set at 15,000 due to COVID-19 regulations. Parking around Williams-Brice Stadium is limited to the State Fairgrounds, Key Road Parking Lot and private lots around the stadium.

The weather forecast for Saturday calls for rain and thunderstorms for most of the day. Sunday's forecast shows partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 70s.

The NCAA mandates that a team's maximum of 15 spring practices be held in a certain window of days. The Gamecocks' last available day is Sunday.

Baseball schedule adjusted

USC's No. 9 baseball team is hosting No. 1 Arkansas in a three-game series that began April 22. The game originally set for April 24 will now be part of a doubleheader on April 23.

The first game will be at 2 p.m. and the second at 7 p.m., with each game nine innings. Both will be televised on SEC Network Plus.

Tickets purchased for the April 24 game will be accepted for the 2 p.m. game on April 23. Tickets for the April 23 game will be accepted only for the 7 p.m. game that day.