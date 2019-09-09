South Carolina and Clemson know their kickoff times for Sept. 21.
The Gamecocks will play their first true road game at Missouri at 4 p.m. The game will be televised on SEC Network or the SEC Alternate Network.
The No. 1 Tigers will host Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ACC Network.
The USC-Missouri series has been a tight one since the Tigers joined the league in 2012. The Gamecocks hold a 5-2 advantage in it, including wins in the last three, and a 5-4 advantage in the overall series. Missouri beat USC in two bowl games (1979, 2005) before joining the SEC.
Clemson and Charlotte will play for the first time. The 49ers have only had a football team since 2013.
USC (1-1) hosts No. 2 Alabama this weekend while Clemson (2-0) is at Syracuse, its first road trip of the year.