As Gamecocks celebrate 2010 CWS title season, they know postseason is a must in 2020

COLUMBIA — Expectations are often unreasonable, especially at South Carolina. Programs that have almost never traditionally won are often expected to win big.

Gamecock baseball is the exception. Even when USC wasn’t winning national championships, it was a team one could set their watch by. No matter what, that team was going to be playing in an NCAA regional.

Which is why it’s befuddling and maddening to look at a USC baseball team that’s missed three NCAA regionals in five years. And why third-year coach Mark Kingston and an extremely new-looking team knows if that streak reaches four misses in six years, there are going to have to be some significant changes made.

“Every year I’ve ever coached, I’ve thought the NCAA (tournament) was a must for our teams,” Kingston said on the eve of the Gamecocks’ season-open against Holy Cross on Friday in Columbia. “We’re motivated. That’s just in our DNA. We want to go to Omaha, that’s why we come here.”

He’s said that every season, and the first was an overachieving group that got within a game of the College World Series. Last year, bedecked with injuries, a non-grasp of basic fundamentals and a hitting approach Kingston admitted was a mistake, the Gamecocks posted their first non-winning season in over two decades and by far their worst-ever SEC record.

“(Injuries were) a big factor, but at the same time, it didn’t affect the outcome of the season,” declared outfielder Andrew Eyster. “Maybe we would have made a regional, but we didn’t have it all together.”

This year, USC has 17 newcomers and a renewed emphasis on spraying the ball around the field instead of just trying to hit home runs. They have speed to use if they can get on base, and they have experience in the field.

Bolstering the pitching rotation are Carmen Mlodzinski, projected by some as a first-round draft talent, and the star of last year’s team, sophomore Brett Kerry. Eyster is the Gamecocks’ leading returner in batting average, hits, home runs and RBIs.

The schedule is once again monstrous, the Gamecocks set to play five of the country’s top 11 preseason teams. Because of last year’s record, the loss of several producers and the unknown quality of the newcomers, USC was picked fifth in the coach’s preseason poll.

Fifth in the SEC East, not the SEC.

“I don’t think feeling or looking for or adding pressure to your team or your staff is going to benefit anybody,” Kingston said. “That being said, I think you can find different motivational tactics to make sure guys stay sharp and stay as motivated as you want them to be.”

All may have to come into play. As much as the Gamecocks say they’ve changed, there’s nothing proven. They began 14-3 last season and beat Clemson in the rivalry series before mustering 14 additional wins the rest of the year.

Not having known commodities from a bad team isn’t great. It used to be that tradition alone would dictate 40 wins and a regional berth.

That tradition, especially in what will be a season-long celebration of the 2010 national championship team, needs to return.

“There’s no excuse why we shouldn’t be winning,” Mlodzinski said.

Three pitchers lost

Ten of the Gamecocks’ 19 pitchers were injured last year.

Three — Hayden Lehman, Dylan Harley and Wesley Sweatt — are already out this year, all undergoing Tommy John surgery.

South Carolina

2019 RECORD: 28-28 (8-22 SEC)

COACH: Mark Kingston, 65-54 in two seasons

TOP PLAYERS: OF Andrew Eyster (.309, 10 HR, 32 RBI); 2B Noah Campbell (.239, 6 HR, 19 RBI); RHP Brett Kerry (4-1, 2.62 ERA, 65 K, 7 SV)

TOP NEWCOMERS: INF/OF Jeff Heinrich (6-0, 201), Lake in the Hills, Ill.; RHP Andrew Peters (6-2, 189), Morris, Ill.