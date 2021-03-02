COLUMBIA — It wasn’t a surprise. Twelfth-ranked Arkansas is a much better team than South Carolina, and while the Gamecocks admirably didn’t give up, repeating a theme from the season, the 101-73 loss on March 2 was expected.
The Gamecocks’ other themes were far too present. They are a deplorable shooting team, especially against an opponent that towers over them. Their 3-point defense, a problem throughout coach Frank Martin’s nine-year tenure, was so saggy the Razorbacks hit 10 3s just in the first half.
“We just got run out of the gym,” Martin said.
The scorching Hogs won their 10th straight game, while the Gamecocks’ one-game winning streak was snapped. USC (6-13, 4-11 SEC) concludes the regular season at Kentucky on March 6.
Then begins a heavy week. The SEC Tournament beckons, and as it stood the night of March 2, USC would be the 11th seed. That’s better than in a normal year, since due to Auburn pulling itself from the postseason, the 11th seed doesn’t have to play on the tournament’s first day and gets an automatic pass to the second.
Yes, it would take a miracle akin to 6-3 Kevin Joyce outjumping 6-11 Lee Dedmon to set up the Gamecocks’ 1971 ACC Tournament championship to win next week, but March is where miracles regularly occur. No matter how small the chance is that USC could win four games in four days in Nashville to win the championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament, that chance is still there.
That’s what the Gamecocks have to focus on, because if they lose early next week as expected and the season concludes, the storm clouds over Martin will begin to break. His future at USC has not been decided, but with only two years left on his contract, an extension not coming and sparse progress since the 2017 Final Four, he isn’t assured to be back for a 10th season.
Martin spoke before the Arkansas game and repeated himself from earlier in the season. He has constantly said that due to this extremely strange year, he wasn’t going to judge himself on wins and losses. He was only going to judge himself on getting his team through three COVID shutdowns (where he also tested positive, for the second time in seven months) and getting it to feel good.
“There’s nothing disappointing about what we’ve tried to deal with this year,” Martin said.
That sentiment may not be shared by the decision-makers. The pandemic will be taken into account when USC’s administrators sit down with Martin after the season, sources have told The Post and Courier, but it will not be a blanket excuse.
The Gamecocks’ defense, a hallmark under Martin, never got a chance to get into rhythm this year due to the pauses and was again scorched by the opponent’s top guard on March 2. Moses Moody had 17 points in the first half and finished with 28.
USC couldn’t shoot well enough to extend a close 10 minutes and while it improved, the final 10 minutes was spent attempting to keep Arkansas from scoring 100 and/or winning by 30.
Where to go from here? Same place as since the first game of the year, also a loss.
“Just try to stay positive. It’s not over with,” said Keyshawn Bryant, who has taken over the team's leadership role. “We got one more game left in the season and we still got the tournament.”
Looking ahead
USC tips off at noon on March 6 at Kentucky in the regular-season finale.