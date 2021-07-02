Annan takes over Gamecocks soccer, vows to get program back to winning ways

COLUMBIA — He isn’t going into his inaugural season trying to do what’s been done. South Carolina men’s soccer coach Tony Annan knows he would have to probably coach two lifetimes to achieve the marks his predecessor did.

Annan’s mission is simple.

“We’ve got to put this team back to winning ways,” Annan said. “I’m not going to talk about championships, not going to talk about conferences. I’m going to talk about being a great team.”

There will be a large shadow over Annan and the Gamecocks because for 43 years, the team was led by the only coach in its history. Mark Berson retired with over 500 wins and USC soccer is his program: He placed every nail in its construction and the success it earned was all his.

Yet the program had become stale in the waning years of Berson’s tenure, the Gamecocks posting a winning record for the first time in four seasons this year but unable to reach the NCAA Tournament for a fourth straight year.

Only two of Berson’s final nine teams made it to the postseason, only four of the final 15, and only once during that span did the Gamecocks make it to the Sweet 16.

That was bitterly disappointing after Berson started the program from scratch in 1978, had it in the NCAA Tournament in 1979 and posted just three losing seasons from 1978-11, with 20 NCAA Tournament appearances. Twice his Gamecocks made it to the College Cup (soccer’s Final Four) and in 1993, they finished national runner-up.

When COVID-19 raised its head and had collegiate athletics departments countrywide deciding if they could take the financial hit or have to start cutting programs, USC men’s soccer (along with equestrian and each swimming team) were first on the chopping block. But the Gamecocks never had to take that route, and Annan was recruited and hired.

In the United States now for longer than he lived in his native England, Annan directed the development of players for Atlanta United and has a history of finding and forming players. That will be his goal at USC, and he has two built-in sources of help.

USC and Major League Soccer announced a partnership last year that all MLS players past and present have the opportunity to enroll in online courses at USC and pursue degrees. Annan also mentioned he’s very close with the head of a large recruiting company in Europe, who has promised to help find players that can help the Gamecocks.

That kind of exposure can do wonders in recruiting.

"By bringing Tony aboard at South Carolina, they are getting someone who not only has played at the highest level but also understands what it takes to be a successful coach at the highest level," said Brad Guzan, former USC great and current Atlanta United goalie, in a statement. "There is no doubt that South Carolina's soccer program will be in great hands moving forward and I'm excited to see him take the program to the next level!"

Competing in Conference USA (the SEC does not sponsor men’s soccer), taking over a program that has not great success recently and fighting two-time national champion Clemson for players (the Tigers were the top overall seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament) won’t be easy. But Annan knew that coming in.

“I have a very close relationship with a lot of the guys at that other school. But they are now the other school,” he said, referring to the orange rivals. “I don’t intend them to sit on top of the hill for long.”

Berson created, nurtured and produced great things with USC soccer. But his time is done.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to follow Mark. Mark’s been a very big influence in my career, I’ve known him a long time,” Annan said. “From the first day I stepped on campus at Carolina, I felt an energy and the support at the university was something I hadn’t felt in a very long time.

“The stars are aligning. There weren’t many programs I would have considered making the move. Really invigorating me to be hungry and find success again.”