All eyes on quarterbacks as Gamecocks begin preseason camp

COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s public-address announcer has a head start. He knows that barring a major calamity, he can read the starting lineup into the microphone on Sept. 26 and say, “Quarterback, Hil … ”
The next 40 days will complete the last name.
“If you want to be a good football team, you got to have good quarterback play,” offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said in March. “So that’s what I’m looking for.”
The Gamecocks officially report for preseason camp Monday and will hold their first practice Tuesday. Normally, there would be an idea on who gets the first-team reps at all spots, judged from a spring and summer’s worth of practices, scrimmages and who had the discipline to attend workouts and throw with his receivers during downtime.
As we’ve all found out, this year is anything but normal. USC was held to five spring practices (only one day in full pads), and the summer had to be adjusted to accommodate the pandemic and its effects. The Gamecocks only found out last week that yes, the SEC is still planning on a season — for now — and at a time where they would be finalizing the Game 1 depth chart and preparing for a Sept. 5 opener, they’re just starting preseason prep for a still-unknown opponent on Sept. 26.
USC will practice 25 times over the next 40 days and needs to find a lot of answers. But the first is the one everybody will be wondering, calculating and breaking down.
Who’s the quarterback?
“We’ve talked a little bit about the position you play, and now you’re the guy and everybody’s going to be looking at you,” Bobo said of his spring conversations with returning starter Ryan Hilinski. “They’re always going to think somebody behind you is better than you are.”
That has been the blooming question. Bobo was quickly followed from Colorado State to Columbia by Collin Hill, a Dorman High graduate who started 11 of 18 games under Bobo at CSU.
There was no question to ask in the spring. Hill was out the whole time recovering from the third torn ACL during his college career. Hilinski, coming off his own (minor) knee surgery, would have had 15 practices as QB1, and even with Hill’s experience under Bobo, would have been that much further ahead due to all of the live reps.
The pandemic shut down spring practice and gave Hill a chance. Fully healthy for camp, he has Bobo experience that Hilinski doesn’t. Hilinski has USC experience that Hill doesn’t.
And don’t discount presumed third-stringer Jay Urich and freshman Luke Doty, each an athlete who can give the offense a new dimension with his feet. Urich last year and Doty this year received reps at receiver as well.
Coach Will Muschamp, who always stresses that the best guy will play and that tag is earned in practice, answered “Sure” when asked if Hill had the chance to start. Muschamp knows Hill and what he can do.
When he was hired at USC in December 2015, Muschamp immediately tried to get in with Hill on the recruiting trail, but Bobo already had him locked in at CSU. A second chance wasn’t going to be ignored.
“We got a great competition going on. That’s what Mike and I were talking about this morning,” Muschamp said. “Competition makes us all better. Ryan’s thrown the ball well as well.”
Hilinski had a solid season last year, more impressive than the raw numbers indicate considering he was a true freshman who was forced into service when Jake Bentley went down after the first game. Hilinski completed just over 58 percent of his throws for over 2,300 yards and 11 touchdowns, with five interceptions.
He was marvelous in his second game against Alabama, completing 36 of 57 passes for 324 yards and continuing a school-record streak of 180 attempts without a pick. But preparing for Missouri the next week, Hilinski dealt with elbow tendinitis, then three weeks after that, he took a hard shot to the knee.
His performance dipped the rest of the year, much of it tied to injuries, his and the team’s. He could have been the healthiest guy on the planet and it wouldn’t have made a difference in some games, such as a loss at Texas A&M when Hilinski’s best receiver was out among two others, as was his top tight end and three running backs.
Hill has shown a big arm and scrambling ability when he’s stayed on the field, but that’s been his struggle. He tore his ACL halfway through the 2016 season, redshirted in 2017, had another knee surgery in March 2018 and was lost for the 2019 season after three games.
He didn’t do anything in spring, but his knowledge of what Bobo wants to run and how he coaches his quarterbacks gives him an advantage that Hilinski doesn't have. “I might have a question where I might have forgotten something and Collin will say, ‘No, we did it this way, coach,’” Bobo said.
But Hilinski was the one playing in the spring. And he played for Muschamp with all of his returning teammates last year when Hill was rehabbing in Colorado.
“We’ll see when Collin gets healthy and gets out there, what will happen with him,” Bobo said.
That’s where the spotlight will point Monday and until Sept. 26. Hill or Hilinski?