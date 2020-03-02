Alabama again bursts South Carolina's NCAA tournament bubble, but miracles can happen

COLUMBIA — Saturday was South Carolina's chance for opportune redemption, and once again Alabama didn’t care.

The Crimson Tide dealt the Gamecocks a crushing defeat when USC desperately needed a victory to keep their NCAA tournament dreams alive.

By metrics and NET and hope, USC (17-12, 9-7 SEC) still has a slight chance. Bracketologist Joe Lunardi, so good at his craft that the selection committee calls him just to see what color socks they should wear, still has USC lurking in his “Next Four Out” list. And if the Gamecocks sweep through the SEC tournament next week, that automatic tournament bid would be theirs.

But realistically, the Tide’s 90-86 win in Tuscaloosa on Saturday ended the dream. Even during a season in which being average could still result in an at-large berth, a 12-loss team is on the outside looking in.

And it was Alabama holding the needle again as the Gamecocks' balloon popped, making it three of the last five years that the Tide killed USC's postseason chances.

Remember 2016? The Gamecocks started 15-0 before losing at Alabama. By itself, that loss meant little. Yet it started the chirping from around the country that USC wasn’t nearly as good as its record.

When USC lost six of its final 11, recycling the same conversation, Selection Sunday rolled around and the Gamecocks became the first Power-5 team in 14 years to win at least 24 games and still not make the NCAA tournament.

In 2019, USC was fighting for its tournament life and held a 50-49 lead over the Tide with 8:24 to go when A.J. Lawson sprained his ankle. The Gamecocks lost, 68-62. Without Lawson, USC lost its next game at Missouri, as well.

Then 2020. USC still has a chance but it has to beat Mississippi State on Tuesday, Vanderbilt on Saturday and probably win at least one game in the SEC tournament, hoping 20 wins will overcome the losses.

“I really got no idea who’s on the bubble, who’s close to the bubble, who’s around the bubble, who’s being drowned by the bubble. I got no idea if the bubble gets deflated, inflated, if it’s got my helium or my bad breath in it,” coach Frank Martin said. “I can tell you this, whoever they put on this bubble, I’m willing to bet every one of them has a bad loss. So that nixes our bad loss. I’m willing to bet we got more quality wins than 99 percent of the teams on the whatever bubble.”

He was referring to USC's worst loss, a home defeat to Stetson. And the Gamecocks do have many quality wins, just not enough of them compared to the losses.

Martin was asked a few weeks ago about the run he’s had at USC — six consecutive non-losing seasons is the program’s best stretch since Frank McGuire retired in 1980. Reflecting on it, Martin said he wished he could have had more success against Alabama since that was the team the Gamecocks haven’t been able to consistently beat in his tenure.

The Tide got USC for the seventh time in eight tries Saturday, and for the third time in five years, it will probably carry heavier consequences on Selection Sunday.