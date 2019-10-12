ATHENS, Ga. — What was more unlikely?

That South Carolina could beat third-ranked Georgia in Sanford Stadium?

Or that South Carolina could beat Georgia in Sanford Stadium for just the fifth time since joining the SEC in 1992 and not have the ball in its hands to clinch it?

The USC-Georgia series has always been weird, and while the Bulldogs hold a healthy advantage overall, there were always those nutty USC victories sprinkled in.

Think of 1993, when Brandon Bennett leaped over a pile of Bulldogs at the goal line for the game-winning touchdown. Think of 2001, when Brian Scott plucked the game-winning touchdown catch out of the defensive back’s hands.

Then there was Jasper Brinkley grabbing the clinching interception after another USC player kicked a pass into the air (2007), and of course the mighty Melvin Ingram, who still gives Georgia nightmares after his two-touchdown game in 2011 that included an onside-kick recovery.

Before Saturday, those were the only four times USC had come between the hedges as conference brethren and won. Looking for one definitive play after the Gamecocks stunned No. 3 Georgia 20-17 on Saturday, it was really the last play of the game and one that USC could do little but watch. On the play, Bulldogs kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed a field goal that would have forced a third overtime.

The victory puts USC's season right back on track. Before, this was going to be a 2-4 team looking at trying to pull four wins out of its final six just to make a bowl.

Now?

They could just win six or seven games after starting the season with miserable losses to North Carolina and Missouri.

“It’s great,” running back Rico Dowdle said. “Hopefully we can keep this going.”

It was the point coach Will Muschamp has been stressing to his team through the bad times. They’ve been oh-so-close to a win like this for four years but couldn’t close the deal.

It looked as if it would be that way again Saturday until several key plays. It wasn’t Bennett or Ingram, but a selection of players.

Parker White missed the game-winner, then delivered when he got another chance. Israel Mukuamu intercepted Jake Fromm three times when the Georgia quarterback hadn’t thrown a pick all year.

Dakereon Joyner replaced Ryan Hilinski and played well, while the Gamecocks’ nasty defensive front never ceded to Georgia’s running attack.

There was no one play or individual to put on the Mount Rushmore of wins at Georgia, but another crazy game to add to the list. The Gamecocks didn’t care how strange it was as long as the result became what they knew it could be.