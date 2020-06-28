A spirit stick and Whit's hit: Remembering USC's 2010 national championship run

This weekend marks the 10th anniversary of South Carolina's first College World Series championship in 2010. This is the second in a three-part series that looks back at the season and the team.

COLUMBIA — Ten years ago, coach Ray Tanner frankly told his team that it was miles better than how it had played in its first six games. South Carolina responded by winning the national championship.

Yet as the Gamecocks began their postseason march, they nearly stumbled on their first step. An oral history of the run:

JUNE 4, COLUMBIA

USC sleepwalked into the NCAA Tournament, scoring one run in two SEC Tournament losses. Trailing 1-0 to Bucknell in the fourth inning of the NCAA Regional opener, a nasty storm paused the game.

Robert Beary (catcher/outfielder): “We weren’t hitting. I was fed up with it, so I took a fungo bat and I taped a baseball to it, and took a ballpoint pen and wrote, ‘Bat on Ball.’ I said, ‘Hey guys, this is what hitting a baseball looks like.‘ I told them, ‘Touch this baseball, and if you don’t, I’m going to touch you with it.’”

Inspired by the Spirit Stick from the cheerleading movie “Bring it On,” and a mystical tree in the fantasy epic “Avatar,” the creation was dubbed “The Avatar Spirit Stick.” The Gamecocks were down 5-1 in the sixth before scoring eight runs.

Patrick Sullivan (pitcher): “That rain delay was an aha moment. We rewrapped the stick every game.”

Bobby Haney (shortstop): “I don’t really like to partake in stuff like that. I was trying to stay the hell away from there and Sully and Beary were like, ‘Let’s turn off the lights and do some ‘Avatar’ noises!‘”

Ray Tanner (head coach): “Better than sitting head in hands sulking about the past. I had no idea what ‘Avatar’ was, so I’m looking down the dugout, saying, ‘What’s that?’”

JUNE 12-13, MYRTLE BEACH

USC cruised through the Columbia Regional and headed to Myrtle Beach to face No. 4 national seed Coastal Carolina.

Scott Wingo (second base): “They had some absolute studs. That was the best team we played, including Omaha.”

The Gamecocks won the first game, 4-3, but in the eighth inning Coastal threatened by loading the bases with nobody out. USC summoned its best bullpen weapon, right-hander Matt Price.

Mark Calvi (pitching coach): “He’s not himself when we’re up 8-2. Matt is better than who he really is when the game’s on the line.”

Price’s eyes seemed to burn as he glowered at the hitter, grizzly black stubble staining his face. He struck out the first two and retired the third on a grounder.

Tanner: “I said, ‘Hey, limit the damage here. Give ‘em two , don’t give ‘em four.‘ When he came back in, he said, ‘How’d that work out?’”

Coastal took leads of 5-2 and 7-5 in Game 2 but USC tied it each time. The Chanticleers led 9-7 in the eighth as Jackie Bradley Jr. worked a two-out walk, moving to third when Adrian Morales doubled. Up came Christian Walker.

Austin Fleet painted the outside black for two strikes, then threw ball one. Walker's only swing of the at-bat was at Fleet's fourth pitch.

Adam Matthews (outfielder): “When he made contact, we all knew that ball was not coming back.”

Walker’s three-run homer escaped the park so fast that to this day not many can find it on the replay. Price retired three batters in the ninth and the Gamecocks were in the College World Series.

Kyle Enders (catcher): “I was part of the same recruiting class with (Justin) Smoak, (James) Darnell, (Reese) Havens. To be on those teams, as talented as we were, and never make it was unbelievable. To finally make it over that hurdle was such an incredible feeling.”

JUNE 20, OMAHA

The Gamecocks’ first game in the CWS against Oklahoma had over six hours of weather delays. When it resumed, USC trailed 4-2 in the ninth.

USC loaded the bases and the Sooners walked Bradley Jr. to force in a run. Morales, the team’s top RBI man, swung at the first pitch … and flied out to center. The Gamecocks were one loss from going home.

Morales: “I told our captains, Jay Brown and Enders, ‘Next game, I’m gonna give you everything I got.‘ Credit to both those guys, they said, ‘You’re a leader, you got us here, we love you no matter what.’”

Tanner: “What are your percentages of getting a hit when you’re down in the count? With one strike, it’s not good, with two, it’s worse. He went after it and didn’t get it. I was OK with that.”

With Tanner telling them to just try to stay in Omaha another day, the Gamecocks blasted top seed Arizona State, 11-4, to set up a rematch with Oklahoma.

JUNE 24, OMAHA

A 1-1 tie carried to the 12th inning, where OU catcher Tyler Ogle hammered a go-ahead homer. Down to three outs, Beary led off with a single before Evan Marzilli and Whit Merrifield were retired.

Patrick Davis, USC alum and songwriter (lyric): “It started against the Sooners, Jackie down to his last strike … “

The pitch was a ball, one that Bradley Jr. took just off the inside plate. But how often has that been called a strike?

Enders: “We were one inch from going home. A lot of our lives would have been a lot different.”

Wingo: “I played with Ogle in the minors. He always tried to tell me that ball was a strike. I freeze-framed it, and it’s clearly two or three balls inside.”

Tanner: “The guy threw what looked like a perfect pitch. Then I realized he didn’t call it.”

Bradley Jr. then ripped a single into right field to score Beary and tie the game.

Tanner: “I asked him, ‘How in the world did you take that pitch?‘ He said, ‘It was in.‘ That’s why he’s in the big leagues and other guys aren’t.”

Jeffery Jones walked, bringing up Brady Thomas. Thomas smoked the first pitch up the middle to score Bradley Jr. and keep the Gamecocks alive with a 3-2 win.

Morales (grumbling): “Nobody says anything about Brady swinging at the first pitch.”

After the postgame celebration, associate head coach Chad Holbrook shared sobering news. The Gamecocks had adopted a fan that season, 7-year-old Bayler Teal of Bishopville, who was fighting cancer. Holbrook had the unfortunate duty of telling the team that Teal died during the game. Many players wrote “BT” on their caps for the rest of the CWS and dedicated the run to him.

Merrifield: “Getting on the bus and hearing that Bayler had passed, it was emotional for everybody. He showed so much courage.”

Haney: “It was kind of like an angel in the outfield. I don’t want to call it luck, but things just started rolling our way.”

JUNE 25, OMAHA

It was the matchup many wanted to see. Eight years earlier in the same CWS situation, USC walloped Clemson in two straight games to advance to the national championship game. The Tigers beat USC in the 2010 regular-season series, but that was 3½ months ago.

Matthews: “We had mojo on our side. We knew Clemson was not loving the fact they had to play us.”

The Gamecocks were confident, but logistics were messy. Ace pitcher Blake Cooper had already twice started in Omaha and No. 2 man Sam Dyson once. USC had options but none that stood out.

Calvi: “I told (assistant coach Sammy Esposito) after OU, ‘I’m gonna tell Ray we need to start Roth.’ He looked at me like I was crazy. But Clemson had six lefties in their lineup and Roth was our guy against lefty batters.”

Roth was devilish against lefties but was a situational pitcher. He’d thrown 26⅓ innings over 35 appearances that season, had never started and relied on command, not overpowering talent, to get outs. Now he was being asked to save the season against the Gamecocks’ archrival at the CWS.

Tanner: “I said, ‘Let’s see what we can get out of him, then patchwork it. He can settle the game, then we’ll try to win it from the middle to the end.’”

Roth’s left arm hurled off-speed junk all day. He recorded 16 ground-ball outs and struck out four. The kid who pitched more than three innings in a game just once all year spun a three-hit complete game.

But USC still had to beat Clemson again.

JUNE 26, OMAHA

Wingo: “That was Game 7 of the World Series-type stuff. Before the first Clemson game, we said, ‘Let’s just stick around. Pressure’s on them, especially if we win the first game.’”

Dyson twirled a gem and Price slammed the door in the seventh after Clemson scored a run. USC scored two in the bottom of the inning and then the Tigers were down to their last out.

With the tying run on first, Jeff Schaus scorched Price’s next pitch down the line. Walker smothered it, rose to his feet and stepped on the bag. The Tigers were out of the CWS at the Gamecocks’ hands — again.

And USC was playing for a national championship.

Tanner: “My biggest fear was, after those two Clemson games, are we going to have enough in the tank?”

JUNE 28, OMAHA

UCLA started future No. 1 draft pick Gerrit Cole in Game 1. USC countered with Cooper.

Calvi: “Blake wanted to be the Friday-night guy. He was a career Sunday guy. You could always count on him, but he changed from reliable to a guy who could set the tone for a weekend, or tournament, in this case the CWS.”

Cooper: “I needed to lose some weight, get in shape. I wanted to average over seven innings a start. We had Dyson, he could run a fastball up to 98. I couldn’t do that, but I had a chip on my shoulder.”

Cooper went 13-2 with a 2.76 ERA, striking out 126 and walking 39 in one of the best individual seasons in USC history. Against UCLA, Cooper was worn out from two CWS starts.

Cooper: “My arm was extremely dead, but I could pitch it wherever I wanted to that day. I could feel it coming off my fingers as good as it ever had. That was the one game where it didn’t matter the count, the situation, I could throw off-speed wherever I wanted.”

The TV announcers couldn’t believe how the Gamecocks knocked Cole for 11 hits and six runs, and they ignored the pitcher from Neeses (population 347) handcuffing the Bruins. Cooper scattered three hits across eight innings while striking out 10 in USC's 7-1 win.

Tanner: “He had a sinkerball that night that was carving them. Instead of throwing it fast, which he could have, he’d throw less with sink. He was masterful.”

JUNE 29, OMAHA

USC turned to Roth for Game 2, and the lefty delivered with six hits and a run over five innings. Price again escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth and kept UCLA off the scoreboard in the 10th and 11th.

With the score tied at 1, Wingo started the 11th with a walk. A pitch to Marzilli escaped the catcher and gave Wingo second base. Marzilli bunted Wingo to third with one out, and Merrifield stood in.

Merrifield: “I was convinced I was about to get walked and Jackie was going to get walked, then they’d bring in Trevor Bauer and face Walker. Still to this day, I thought it would have been the right move. So I wasn’t nervous at all.”

The first two pitches weren’t close. Merrifield called timeout before the third.

Merrifield: “It slapped the back of my head — ’I got a chance to win the national championship.‘ Anywhere close to the plate, I was going to swing.”

The pitch wasn’t great. The swing was perfect, the slap single to right divine.

Morales: “It was surprising they pitched to him. Not surprising he came through.”

Brison Celek (designated hitter/first baseman): “I didn’t get to go because of postseason roster restrictions, so I was at Ale House trying to act incognito. I dropped the act when that ball dropped, screaming louder than everybody else.”

Wingo danced home, where he was met by Bradley Jr. and Sullivan, still brandishing the Spirit Stick.

Beary: “Wish I would have patented it, because I know they sold a lot of T-shirts of it.”

John Taylor (pitcher): “I learned for future dogpiles, to kind of hang around and wait for the top before I jumped on.”

The rest of the team swarmed toward Merrifield.

Merrifield: “I remember I was about to chuck my helmet and thought, ‘What if this is illegal? What if I don’t have my helmet on if I touch first? Am I out?’ In that moment, you don’t want to screw anything up.”

The last CWS at Rosenblatt Stadium ended with the Gamecocks walking off with the title. Tanner briefly reflected — after wondering if a bad start would lead to a rotten year, they were the last team standing.

Tanner: “I remember once he crossed that plate, it was one of the lightest moments of my life. The skies had cleared, you take a deep breath, and there’s no game tomorrow.

“We got to come here and play in the last game, and we won it.”

COMING MONDAY: Part III: Roth Star