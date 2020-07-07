'A Gamecock through and through': King Dixon, former USC football star and AD, dies

COLUMBIA — He was a legendary player and a polarizing athletics director.

Through it all, King Dixon was a South Carolina Gamecock.

“One of several athletic directors I had the privilege to work with at (USC), King Dixon was a Gamecock through and through,” former USC sports information director and current president of Darlington Raceway Kerry Tharp Tweeted Tuesday. “Thoughts and prayers to the Dixon family.”

Dixon died Monday night after battling pancreatic cancer. He was 83.

He had returned to his alma mater in a temporary role this year, serving as a Board of Trustees member in the seat of A.C. “Bubba” Fennell, who died in December. It was Dixon's latest position at USC, after a stellar career on the football field from 1956-58 and as AD from 1988-92.

An all-conference halfback under coach Warren Giese, Dixon co-captained the 1958 team with fellow USC legend Alex Hawkins and Dwight Keith. The Gamecocks finished 7-3 and ranked 15th in the country.

His record of returning a kickoff for a touchdown in back-to-back games wasn’t equaled until 2017, when Deebo Samuel did it.

Dixon graduated from USC in 1959 and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving for 22 years and facing combat in Vietnam. He earned a Bronze Star and a two other medals for heroism during his service, retiring as a lieutenant colonel.

He was on USC’s faculty after leaving the military, and was elevated from associate vice president for alumni affairs to athletics director in 1988. The department, most notably the football team, was in a cloud of scandal and USC turned to one of its own to help repair the damage.

Dixon’s tenure was memorable. One of his biggest decisions, for USC to accept an invitation to join the SEC, still looms as one of the best in the school’s athletic history. Other decisions aren't as lauded.

A steroids scandal engulfed the program after former player Tommy Chaikin helped write a tell-all piece in Sports Illustrated. He portrayed the Gamecocks as a team out of control that was encouraged to use steroids, all with the blessing of coach Joe Morrison.

Dixon instituted a stringent drug-testing policy and was forced to consider firing Morrison, who had taken the Gamecocks to their then-greatest heights. It’s been commonly said since that Morrison’s sudden death in February 1989 spared Dixon of having to make the decision.

Dixon hired Sparky Woods as coach just before National Signing Day, a move that would hover over his tenure. Woods, from Appalachian State, posted winning records in his first two seasons but finished with three straight losing seasons, by which time he was fired in favor of Brad Scott.

During Woods’ era, the Gamecocks decisively separated themselves from the renegade image of Morrison’s teams, wearing garnet as their main color instead of black and doing away with the team’s slogans of “Black Death” and “Black Magic.” In 1990, USC qualified for a bowl game with a 6-5 record but Dixon declined the invitation, stressing the team needed to concentrate on its academics.

“That was always my No. 1 goal of being there — to be the first QB to win a bowl game for USC,” quarterback Bobby Fuller once told this reporter. “King was a great guy, but it was such a mess with the steroid stuff. They were trying to clean up the image.”

Then in 1991, for reasons he never specified then or since, Dixon fired men’s basketball coach George Felton. Felton, an alum who played for fabled coach Frank McGuire, reached the NCAA Tournament in 1989, the program’s first berth in 15 years.

Yet after accumulating an 87-62 record in five years and posting a 20-win NIT season in 1990-91, Felton was canned. Felton learned from his morning newspaper that he was about to be asked to leave, hours before a scheduled meeting with Dixon.

Dixon only cited the cumulative weight of many unnamed and isolated incidents as the reason to terminate the contract. Felton was followed by the disastrous two-year tenure of Steve Newton, whom Dixon hired from Murray State.

Yet Dixon did help avoid major penalties from the NCAA due to the football scandal, and then settled what gave him his lasting impact. On Sept. 25, 1990, USC agreed to join the SEC.

“To become a member of a family conference like the SEC is one of the greatest things that could have happened for South Carolina,” Dixon said then. “My job was to seek conference affiliation to provide a revenue stream at that time to help protect all of the other sports.”

Dixon was replaced in 1993 by the late Mike McGee, who stayed for 12 years. He moved back to his hometown of Laurens, where he worked in banking.

Dixon is survived by his wife, Augusta.