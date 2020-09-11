The few fans allowed into stadiums must sit way apart from other lucky ticket-holders. Traffic won't be a problem. Sales of fried chicken and pimento cheese will plummet.

The bands cannot take the field.

But college football teams in the ACC and SEC, and at The Citadel and Coastal Carolina, refuse to yield despite a pandemic that's sparked clusters of positive coronavirus tests on campuses around the South.

No. 1-ranked Clemson plays at Wake Forest, The Citadel is at South Florida and Coastal Carolina is at Kansas, all on Saturday night. South Carolina and the rest of the SEC open Sept. 26, with the Gamecocks hosting Tennessee in Columbia.

After a long stretch of uncertainty in which the Big Ten and Pac-12 were among conferences opting not to play football this fall on the advice of their medical experts, real kickoffs are finally as imminent as late-summer thunder.

This is an entertaining mess, a risky thrill ride. It’s a guilty pleasure for some, a political statement for others.

It’s a sign of normalcy, for as long as it works.

“It's pretty surreal that game day is just a few days away,” Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said this week.

A fan’s guide to a strangely unique college football season reflective of our 2020 struggle:

Testing: ACC and SEC players are tested for COVID-19 three times a week, with varied results. An outbreak at N.C. State two weeks ago forced the Wolfpack to move its game with Virginia Tech originally set for Sept. 12 to Sept. 26. Last week, Tennessee canceled a scrimmage with 44 players out.

Fans in the stands: Masks and social-distancing are required, or at least suggested when people aren’t eating and drinking. Meaning, well, sort of required. The Citadel will allow 3,081 spectators for its only home game, on Sept. 26 against Eastern Kentucky. Clemson will allow approximately 19,000. South Carolina 20,000 and Coastal Carolina 5,000.

Definition of a team: The Big 12 conference decided last week that a squad with 53 healthy players (on rosters typically including more than 100 players) must play a game or forfeit — as long as the team has at least one quarterback, seven offensive linemen and four interior defensive linemen. The ACC and SEC are expected to adopt a similar rule.

State schools not playing: The Citadel is the only one of South Carolina’s six Football Championship Sub-Division (FCS) schools playing fall football. Charleston Southern, S.C. State, Furman, Wofford and Presbyterian will wait for a spring option.

Gamecocks quarterback decision: The starter will be Ryan Hilinski, a sophomore thrown into the fire in 2019. Or Collin Hill, a transfer graduate student from Spartanburg who played for new South Carolina offensive coordinator Mike Bobo at Colorado State. Don't be surprised if both play extensively in the opener.

“We have a great battle going on,” head coach Will Muschamp said Sunday. “They’re making each other better and making our football team better.”

Wait ‘til Next Spring: The Citadel, a Southern Conference member, is playing a four-game fall schedule even though the rest of the league has opted for spring 2021.

“It’s a bittersweet thing, because we want to go out there and play for the SoCon,” senior quarterback Brandon Rainey said.

The Citadel likely would have been a strong SoCon contender this fall, and might be in the spring if enough of the Bulldogs’ seniors want to keep playing.

Fake crowd noise: Along with those scattered fans and bands in the stands, home teams are allowed to pump in artificial noise per usual until the ball is snapped.

“I really don't care; I’m just excited to play,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “They can pipe in Marvin Gaye or whatever they want.”

Social justice push: Eastern Kentucky players showed up for their game against Marshall last week wearing T-shirts reading “Say Their Names.” Eastern Kentucky coaches wore such shirts, which also included “Enough is Enough” during the game. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson’s star quarterback, has said the Tigers will send a “stand for change” message at games this season. South Carolina and Clemson players took part in team-oriented protest marches on or near their campuses this summer, as did many other college teams.

No “braggin’ rights” fun: The South Carolina-Clemson rivalry game, played 111 years in a row, is a casualty of the SEC’s conference-only schedule plan.

Chanticleer-Jayhawk shuffle: Coastal Carolina originally was scheduled to host a Power Five conference opponent for the first time, but the 2020 Kansas game has been moved from Conway to Lawrence. That’s where head coach Jamey Chadwell and Co. upset Kansas last season, winning 12-7.

How to pronounce Uiagalelei: Clemson at some point while playing Wake Forest will introduce freshman D.J. Uiagalelei, a Californian considered the next blue-chip quarterback in a program featuring national championship winners Lawrence (2018) and Deshaun Watson (2016). It’s pronounced ooh-ee-AHN-guh-luh-lay.

Sam Hartman watch: Wake Forest’s sophomore quarterback played at Mount Pleasant’s Oceanside Collegiate Academy.

Redshirt rule: The NCAA has ruled that all 2020 college football players, because of the fluid nature of a pandemic season, will get an extra year of eligibility. That means no one has to redshirt — limit themselves to just four games to preserve an extra eligibility year — in 2020.

Upbeat Will Muschamp: South Carolina faces a daunting 10-game, SEC-only schedule in which the Gamecocks likely will be underdogs eight times. But, Muschamp said last week, “If we continue to work the way we worked (during a scrimmage) Saturday night we’ll be on the verge of some really good things.”

Upset watch: The Citadel’s option attack might give South Florida fits as the Bulls’ Jeff Scott debuts as a head coach with limited player talent. Scott is a former Clemson wide receiver and offensive coordinator. His father Brad Scott is a former South Carolina head coach, Clemson assistant coach and Citadel graduate assistant coach.

Best quote: “This,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said last month, “is a constantly evolving reality.”

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff