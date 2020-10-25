BATON ROUGE, La. — It’s the hallmark of Will Muschamp’s program.
Every time it appears a corner is about to be turned, South Carolina peers around it, the coast looks clear, a boxing glove springs from some sidewalk jack-in-the-box and as Ralph Kramden said …
POW! Right in the kissah.
Takeaways from a 52-24 rout at LSU, where another could-have-been great moment turned into another squandered chance.
Take your time, kid
T.J. Finley could have been a nervous freshman quarterback making his first collegiate start.
Nobody will ever know. The Gamecocks gave him all the time and room he needed to settle down and get in rhythm.
"We let him do what he wanted to do," cornerback Israel Mukuamu said. "He just picked the defense apart by going to his first reads and throwing short routes."
It stands to reason coach Ed Orgeron wouldn’t want to put too much on Finley, at least early, and let LSU’s running backs handle the offense. The Gamecocks decided to help by playing five defensive backs and sometimes six instead of, say, putting extra defenders in the box to force Finley to pass.
Listen
Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo joked about it in the preseason. He said he heard “Run the ball, Bobo!” screamed at him quite often during his time at Georgia.
Kevin Harris sprinted 45 yards for a touchdown the first time he touched the ball Saturday night. He gained 3 yards on the next try and lost those 3 yards on his third carry.
He had two carries the rest of the half.
Harris ended with 12 carries for 126 yards. LSU never had an answer for him.
Think what his numbers could have been had he consistently been given the ball.
Call on me
Jalen Brooks was going to be the game-breaker after he was cleared Wednesday. He certainly had his opportunities Saturday as the Tigers basically took Shi Smith out of the playbook.
Collin Hill overthrew him a couple of times. It happens.
Hill also threw a pick-six that salted the game, and it was either Brooks quit running a slant that left Eli Ricks standing where Brooks should have been, or Hill staring Brooks down as he drew back his arm.
Who’s more to blame?
“Both,” Muschamp said.
Still not ready for prime time
It’s been a haunting history under Muschamp. In games where the Gamecocks can make a statement, to truly draw a line in the sand and say, “This is where it starts,” they fail.
And almost every time, it’s because they beat themselves.
USC was penalized five times and there were still three minutes to play in the first quarter. They let Hill get turned into a beanbag by LSU’s pass-rush. The Gamecocks issued third-down conversions like they were getting royalties from them.
With all of that to swallow, three missed field goals, a pick-six and a kickoff return for a touchdown after the returner muffed the catch was Clorox icing on a mousetrap dinner.
“I don’t think there’s any question about that,” Muschamp said about the missed opportunity. “Got an opportunity again when Texas A&M visits Williams-Brice Stadium in two weeks.”
That they do. Which is why the history of not grabbing those opportunities, and Saturday night’s stinker in Death Valley, should preclude any grand expectations.
Neuralyzer
The only reason not explored is perhaps Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones visit Muschamp every week and zap him with that memory-messer-upper doohickey.
It was seen two weeks ago at Vanderbilt. It was seen last year at Georgia. It has now been seen seven times in eight tries.
Parker White can’t consistently make field goals of 50 or more yards. That’s not knocking his ability. Everyone has limits and 50-yarders are his.
Muschamp sent him out to kick a 54-yarder. White missed it. Muschamp admitted he probably asked a little too much of White, which is quite strange coming from the same man who said, “He can make those,” when asked why White was summoned to miss a 58-yarder at Georgia last year.
Belief and hope that a kid can do something he cannot do is admirable. It also should have nothing to do with the decision because it ain’t about belief and hope, it’s about smart football.
Sue for non-support
The media was informed that Ernest Jones was the first Gamecock since 1995 to have 18 tackles in a game just before he got his 19th. There was no immediate word on who the last Gamecock to have 19 tackles was (the late James Seawright holds the single-game record with 29 against N.C. State in 1984).
Save the jokes about “He had plenty of chances!” for another day. Ernest Jones is playing his heart out.
Doing it for these results seems like a crime.
Flatscreen
When it was released, the new schedule at best looked like a 2-3 record after the first five games. The Gamecocks are 2-3.
Nobody would have picked Auburn to be the second win, and no matter how bad LSU looked before Saturday, nobody expected USC to win in Baton Rouge. The only thing that really changed that thinking this week was, “Well, USC never beats Auburn either, and they did that, so … ”
So from that point, the Gamecocks are exactly where they’re supposed to be. It could even be said they’re a little better off, since many publicly said this team’s ceiling was 2-8 and the second win wasn't supposed to come until Missouri.
LSU was clearly the bigger, stronger and better team. USC won’t play a team that superior the rest of the year. The Gamecocks get a week off to recharge and they’re pretty healthy, especially considering the overflowing hospital ward of the past two seasons.
As for again letting momentum for the season be taken away without much of a fight, it isn’t new.
If there's one thing Gamecock football consistently does well, it's underachieve.