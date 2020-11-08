COLUMBIA — Will Muschamp again mentioned how he hopes the fans are mad. He again mentioned how much his team is looking forward to getting back to work and turning this around.
And again he had to say it because his South Carolina Gamecocks showed up flat, lifeless and unprepared for a game they probably should have lost but could have been miles closer than the 48-3 pummeling No. 7 Texas A&M hung on them Saturday.
“We can’t sustain any drive, we can’t stay on the field,” Muschamp said. “We didn’t match up with their physicality on either line of scrimmage. And that’s been the story the past two years with this group.”
Checking the notes, yep, that’s definitely a way to lose a football game. As Muschamp, who has pointed out several times that he won more games over his first three seasons than any coach in school history, did for the 13th time in 19 games.
It’s far past the point of “what have you done for me lately?” Even in a season where a coaching change might not be likely, athletic director Ray Tanner, USC president Bob Caslen and numerous other donors/fans couldn’t have missed the boos at Williams-Brice Stadium, nor the “Fire Muschamp!” chant.
Takeaways from the Gamecocks’ second straight humiliation:
Pin the tail
Might as well be a dartboard in the training room. In 2018, it was defensive backs. In 2019, receivers and tight ends.
The most-injured position group in 2020? Linebackers. The Gamecocks have nine on the roster and four of them either haven’t played this year or have played and gotten hurt.
It’s crucial because it forces USC to lean on its defensive backs. That’s all fine until a game like Saturday, where R.J. Roderick and Shilo Sanders were out and former walk-on Jaylan Foster made his first start.
Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond, um, noticed.
The thrill is gone
Quarterback Collin Hill took far too much scorn for the LSU loss. He didn’t play well but he didn’t miss three field goals, allow a kick return for a touchdown or play defense.
This one? Again it’s not all his fault, but Hill was awful. The last game wasn’t the time to be hollering for a quarterback change but after Saturday, the Gamecocks have to at least consider it.
“We got to do what it takes to win games,” Muschamp said. “We got to look at what we’re doing and who’s doing it, and get better.”
That says a lot to say nothing. But it’s by far the closest Muschamp has come to saying a change may be needed.
Ryan Hilinski at least moved the ball when he got in (when the Aggies had no reason to fear the game’s result). About to play an Ole Miss team that practices defensive social distancing, it’s a good bet the playbook can be expanded no matter who’s under center.
Paging Kyle Krantz
Krantz is the Gamecocks’ special teams coordinator. Of course he isn’t to blame when some 18-year-old screws up.
USC’s problem is it has several 18-to-22-year-olds screwing up, consistently, in Krantz’s unit. After five previous games where punts were caught inside the 5, kickoffs were launched out of bounds and a game was lost because a cover man didn’t watch a bouncing ball, USC had more gaffes on Saturday.
Jammie Robinson caught a punt on the left boundary and decided to run right to get out of trouble. He lost 6 yards. Kai Kroeger shanked a punt 29 yards and it didn’t even land in play.
Out of fingers
The running game was fixed with the emergence of Kevin Harris and then A&M took it away. The defense was fixed when the Gamecocks owned Auburn QB Bo Nix but LSU exposed it.
This has been the issue the past three years. Muschamp repairs one problem and four more erupt.
Boo-urning down the house
“Yeah, we heard them. That’s not good at all,” muttered linebacker Ernest Jones. “I don’t get the booing. I don’t know what that’s going to solve.”
Jones certainly didn’t deserve it. He’s having a fantastic year.
But to a player, it’s hard to differentiate who the fans are booing. And that’s the rub — say what you want about Muschamp’s coaching, but every one of his players would willingly run through a brick wall for him.
Then again, the players aren’t paying hard-earned money in a pandemic to watch back-to-back curb-stompings.
Behold the sun
At noon Tuesday, Dawn Staley’s basketball team will be ranked No. 1 in the year’s first AP Top 25.
Hard question
How long do South Carolina fans keep supporting Muschamp?
Yes, there could be a turnaround and USC could win these next four games. Yes, the (in)famous loyalty of USC fans has always been there, but they haven’t had to deal with constant losing after the team’s greatest success, during a pandemic and economic recession when every game is on TV.
Where is the breaking point?
And does the USC brass really want to find out?