OXFORD, Miss. — When the best compliment a team gets is, “At least they weren’t blown out,” it was a bad night.
South Carolina “only” lost by 17 points in giving up 708 yards in a 59-42 shellacking to Ole Miss on Saturday. That’s an improvement because USC lost by 45 and 28 in its previous two games.
Players said they haven’t lost confidence. They sure haven’t gained any in a three-game losing streak (the 159 points allowed is the most in any three-game stretch, ever), which matches the feelings of an increasingly toxic fan base that’s ready to help coach Will Muschamp pack his stuff.
Takeaways from another disaster:
D-sgusting
Muschamp explained it thusly:
“Corral did a good look of looking him off, he pump-faked the X and did a double move inside,” he said of the game’s crucial play.
That is, USC screwed up.
Jaylan Foster released receiver Elijah Moore to the safety, only there was no safety in sight.
Moore caught a ridiculously easy 91-yard touchdown that erased a short-lived USC lead and salted the game. Mistakes happen.
Yet it illustrates just how bad USC’s defense has been under Muschamp, the supposed defensive whiz who played safety, coached defensive backs and in five years, has fielded one unit that finished in the top half of the SEC’s total defenses.
Corral to Elijah Moore for a 91-yard touchdown. @Lane_Kiffin’s clipboard, 12-seconds of air. pic.twitter.com/3OqWReLyZr— Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) November 15, 2020
E and K, all the way
Kevin Harris got a taste of what linebacker Ernest Jones has been dealing wiht all season. They’re two of the best players in the conference and nobody’s going to talk about them because their team is so lousy.
Harris posted the fifth-best running game in USC history with 243 yards. He’s in first place on the single-game rushing touchdowns chart, with five. With 817 yards and three games to go, Harris should easily become just the ninth man in program history to rush for 1,000 yards and be the most productive of any of them, as he had 10 games and the rest had at least 11.
Joe Riggins, the beleaguered manager in “Bull Durham,” said it best when he congratulated Crash Davis for a home run during a loss.
“Hell of a shot. Sorry it got wasted.”
Kevin Harris is out of his mind. 🔥🔥🔥— Marcus Lattimore (@MarcusLattimore) November 15, 2020
Public Enemy No. 15
Collin Hill threw a bad interception. He should have dumped the ball before he got sacked on a crucial down late in the game. He overthrew a wide-open Nick Muse on a play that could have meant a rally.
But is it his fault USC lost? No.
Just like it wasn’t when the Gamecocks have lost four other games this year (even though he stunk against Texas A&M). He actually played decent overall.
He’s QB1. No credit for wins, all the blame for losses.
Battlin’ Willy
Muschamp’s decision to start Hill brought 1977 to mind. Billy Martin managed the Yankees to the American League East title but battled his owner, George Steinbrenner, and his star hitter, Reggie Jackson, throughout. Going into a do-or-die playoff game against Kansas City, Martin benched Jackson because he had never done well against Royals starting pitcher Paul Splittorff.
Martin’s reasoning was, if he benched Jackson and won, he proved to everyone he knew what he was doing. And if he lost, well, he was going to get fired anyway.
Quandary
USC had 1:41 and two timeouts to try and break a 21-all score. The Rebels would get the ball first in the third quarter.
Harris was stonewalled for no gain. The Gamecocks worked clock before handing off to him again for a loss of 2 yards, at which point Ole Miss called timeout.
Was USC aggressive enough on its drive? Difficult to say.
“We felt like we tried to get the drive started with a run, we took a negative play,” Muschamp said. “That’s certainly going to be criticized but it’s the same run we hit on multiple times in the game.”
You are who you are
Shi Smith caught 10 passes. Jalen Brooks caught three, two on the final frantic drive with the game no longer in doubt.
No one else caught more than one pass. Shi, are you frustrated that after seven games you’re still the only receiver who can make something happen?
“I’d rather not answer that question,” he said.
To a high boil
Just went through this last week. Muschamp’s job is not stable.
In terms of making decisions, though, it still seems to be the best move to wait until the end of the season.
Firing him now could cause numerous player opt-outs or straight departures. Why do that now when at least mathematically, they could still pull off a 5-5 season?