NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It could have been prettier, and it could have been a whole lot uglier.
South Carolina just needed to win Saturday, and did.
Convincingly.
Put it this way: When’s the last time the Gamecocks played three quarterbacks in a game because they could, not because somebody got hurt?
Sure, it was Vanderbilt. Even the Gamecocks, who had lost five straight before this one, could be expected to whip the Commodores. And of course the more vocal among the fan base are already decrying how it doesn’t mean anything because it was lowly Vanderbilt.
But when has South Carolina ever been consistently good enough to discount any win? If your answer is anything but “Never,” turn on the 2010 Alabama replay and keep your fingers off the keyboard for a hot minute.
Seven takeaways from a rout:
Stud hoss
Remember when Kevin Harris was “The Best of the Guys Not Named MarShawn Lloyd?” Yeah, that wasn’t accurate.
Harris was monstrous. Powerful. Unwilling to go down. Got a spin move that puts a Maytag to shame. He rushed for 171, caught for 29 and scored twice.
He’s an SEC running back, something thought impossible at USC this season when Lloyd wrecked his knee.
First-Drive Bobo
Mike Bobo had scored on his first two opening drives of the season. That ended in Nashville.
On a rainy, wet day expected to feature a lot of running, USC came out throwing. Collin Hill tried to find Xavier Legette deep downfield (broken up); Keveon Mullins midfield (dropped); and was sacked.
“We came in with a game plan to be very aggressive early in the game, to take some shots,” coach Will Muschamp said.
That makes sense. Vanderbilt definitely wouldn’t expect it, and the first drive is when it would be assured that the ball would be the driest (it also looked like interference on the first pass).
As long as Bobo remains unpredictable, it's a plus.
Take a stand
At this rate, perhaps USC should change tactics. Instead of teaching offensive linemen what to do on a particular play, just teach them to shout, “HE’S COMING!” in Hill’s direction.
Pass-blocking remains awful. To Bobo and Hill’s credit, they began utilizing more plays where Hill could drop back, loft the passes over the defense and hit a running back or slot receiver on a screen. And those worked.
It’s just not a relief to see a guy who’s torn the same ACL three times and is playing very well get chased more than The Beatles in the opening of “A Hard Day’s Night.”
Poor form
Parker White is a wonderful kid and wonderful kicker. After he drove a 42-yarder through in the first quarter, he had made 14 consecutive field goals and was on the cusp of tying Collin Mackie’s school record.
The circumstance and the situation made the next try far too curious.
White has been automatic from inside 50 yards. The numbers prove it. He has been the opposite from 50 or above. The numbers (1-for-6) prove it.
Nothing against him. There are just some things he can’t do.
Yet he was sent out to kick a 53-yarder with a 3-0 lead on the first series of the second quarter, with the record on the line. Missed it. 1-for-7. Streak over.
Muschamp shouldn’t ask Shilo Sanders to be Deion Sanders or Legette to be Bryan Edwards. Why? Because they can’t do it. They can certainly try to be but they simply aren’t.
White can’t consistently make 50-yarders. To ask him to do so, especially with a record on the line, is a disservice.
Versatile
The little things make a difference. Pocket collapsed, Hill had a lane and started running.
Wide receiver Josh Vann immediately turned and started blocking the man who was assigned to deny him the ball. Vann pushed him aside and Hill ran through the space into the end zone.
Hands
Tight end Nick Muse caught his first target, dropped the second and caught the next four. Included was the day's key play, where after Vanderbilt notched its only TD to make it 17-7 in the third, Muse caught a 29-yard catch-and-run on third-and-6.
He’s had some drops, big drops this year, but the ability of the man is to keep getting open, and keep believing he’ll catch the next one.
Mr. Football
The first time Dakereon Joyner, the former Mr. Football as a prep star from Fort Dorchester High School, touched the ball this year, he swept right end for a 47-yard touchdown. It was a beautiful play-call and beautiful execution.
It also created the natural bewilderment and puzzlement: Why hasn’t that happened sooner?
It was Vanderbilt. In the fourth quarter. The Commodores were worn out.
But it is a legitimate question. Joyner’s speed is a weapon.
That completely went ignored the past two games while USC’s other receivers not named Shi Smith were dropping passes or otherwise not performing.