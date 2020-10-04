GAINESVILLE, Fla. — There is no shame in losing to a better team. South Carolina was expected to do so Saturday because No. 3 Florida is better.
But for the second week in a row, the Gamecocks (0-2) found themselves in contention against a ranked team late in the game, only to see mistakes and questionable coaching doom them to another defeat.
Here are seven takeaways from South Carolina's 38-24 loss to the Gators:
The new No. 1
South Carolina freshman MarShawn Lloyd was going to be the top running back and had the jersey number (1) to prove it. Then he got hurt.
The Gamecocks had plans to rotate their running backs but Kevin Harris threw those plans in the dumpster. He rushed 22 times for 100 yards with a touchdown and caught four passes for 27 yards and a touchdown.
Clang!
The Gamecocks dropped five passes in the first half (some count six). There were teeth-rattling hits from Florida on a few of them.
There was a continuing trend in all of them. USC has Shi Smith and no one else.
They spread the ball (Collin Hill found three receivers on his first drive, one more than he found against Tennessee) but also had more drops.
During the preseason there was a lot of talk about how Luke Doty, Rico Powers and Dakereon Joyner would help the offense, but so far none of them have been given a chance.
Snowball effect
Anybody who watched the coffin nail of Will Muschamp’s Florida tenure (a loss to South Carolina in 2014) saw how it developed. Blocked kicks, foolish penalties, act-of-God-type stuff that just doesn’t happen to anyone else.
Muschamp’s USC teams are trending the same way. Xavier Legette dropped a pass, the Gamecocks went three-and-out and Florida scored. The Gamecocks committed two straight penalties, then lost a fumble. Florida scored.
The snowball becomes a boulder far too fast.
The little things
Dropped passes. Missed tackles. A five-year problem of playing a soft defensive zone and defensive backs not making plays.
It’s hard to be elite when a team can’t conquer the basic fundamentals. And it becomes all the more frustrating when the head coach used to be known as a defensive maestro who helps coach the defensive backs.
Not special teams
Smith called for a fair catch, fumbled and while he recovered, that negated an automatic start on the 25-yard-line. The Gamecocks allowed a 26-yard return. Freshman punter Kai Kroeger struggled for the second straight game.
Parker White is two away from tying a school record after booting his 13th straight field goal. The rest of special teams is, to be kind, forgettable.
Pick play
Florida scored a touchdown on a play that’s illegal. It should have been called back and at least in theory, the Gamecocks would have been playing for the tying score with under a minute to go.
“What happened was … ”
The Gamecocks could have scored, recovered an onside kick/forced a punt and scored again to tie the game, all in 8:11.
They didn’t. And no matter how much Muschamp insisted that was what USC wanted to do, it doesn’t hold up.
The Gamecocks went 74 yards in 18 plays in over seven minutes, with no deep pass plays. Muschamp said the defense wasn’t giving them the look.
Understandable.
What isn’t is how far the clock wound between plays, every second trimming USC’s chance to win.
Muschamp said:
“You get the onside kick, you have two timeouts with over a minute to go in the game, you get an opportunity. Could we have played with a crisper tempo? Yeah. But we were in situations where we were making sure we were protected.”
He said they could have played faster three times. He said the opportunity for an explosive play wasn’t there. He said that the supposed plan of converting the onside and scoring again could have worked, just like a similar plan could have worked last week.
“They were staying on top of the coverage in all situations. We could have played with a crisper pace, especially there when it gets to about four minutes in the game. But we’re trying to stay on the field and score and make it a one-score game and onside kick with two timeouts to go and try to win the game. All right?”
The insistence to stick to that reasoning matches the insistence to coach fourth quarters the way he’s coached them the past two weeks.
Neither is working.