COLUMBIA — It’s telling that South Carolina lost and still everybody felt so much better.
“Here’s a unit that everybody had written off as dead. And they’re not dead,” interim head coach Mike Bobo said after Saturday’s 17-10 loss to Missouri. “They showed some pride tonight in wearing that uniform and playing for each other, and I was proud of that.”
As bad as things have become the past five years, at least hope has returned to USC.
Takeaways from another loss, but one that felt acceptable:
The Force
It was the burning question all season, and one that was finally answered only to create more questions.
Luke Doty needs to play, and probably needs to start. Will that happen against Georgia next week?
“I really don’t think I’ve earned anything,” Doty said. “It just comes down to being ready when your number’s called. I felt I was ready when mine was called tonight.”
The COVID in the room
When games get postponed three hours before kickoff (Clemson-Florida State) or delayed because a player’s girlfriend tested positive for COVID-19 (Temple-East Carolina), not enough credit goes to USC’s staff. The Gamecocks have had some pandemic issues like everyone has, but trainer Clint Haggard and director of operations George Wynn have run such a tight ship and the players have so tightly embraced the message that they haven’t had any serious issues.
Only man down
That’s in place of “next man up,” the standard when a player gets hurt. The Gamecocks have been trying to develop another receiver all season and have not done so.
So when Shi Smith, the only guy they have, was taken out less than three minutes in, it cast a pall over the final two games. The Gamecocks have to run the ball to have a productive offense and when they don’t, Smith is the man they turn to.
Against the grain
Missouri placed five punts inside the 20-yard line.
USC did it once.
Field position is a friend the Gamecocks did not accept on Saturday.
Outta here
A lot’s been made this week of players’ decisions to opt out, former players (mostly from the Spurrier Era and before) calling them quitters and players from the Muschamp Era rebutting. Everybody has their own reasons and trying to impress adult logic into the brain of a young man aged 18-22 is harder than figuring out how Art Carney won Best Actor in 1975 over the rest of the field.
There’s a point in saying, “You weren’t loyal to my coach, why should I be loyal to you?” There’s a point in saying, “It’s a team sport and you quit on your team.”
It’s not offered to point out flaws in others or trumpet one side above the other. It’s verbatim from the mouth of Sadarius Hutcherson, a man who will also be paid very well very soon to play football on Sundays.
"At the end of the day, my guys need a leader. It just wouldn't be right for me to leave."
He said it
“I thought as the game continued to go on there started to be some belief that, ‘Hey, we can do this.’ We got to get to the point where we have belief when we walk onto the field,” Bobo said. “When things haven’t gone well for us, let’s be honest, we haven’t reacted well.”
That’s the biggest reason why a coaching change had to be made mid-season. It’s like when the New York Knights had a head doctor tell them, “Losing is a disease,” in “The Natural.”
Mr. Fixit
The first half was watching a team play so badly and uninspired that the thought was no new coach was going to repair this.
The rally helped, but showed how much the new head coach has to fix.
There are a few very talented players on the roster. Many won’t be around next season. The Gamecocks are undersized, outmuscled and outgunned.
The comeback attempt restored some hope and enthusiasm, but the Gamecocks still lost. USC fans are a (in)famously forgiving lot, able to wait out slow starts after a change because they know it takes time. The problem is it only takes one horrible loss to switch the thinking.
Will Muschamp was fired because he was losing a lot more than winning in Year 5. The new hire will be seen as a savior because he won’t be Will Muschamp.
With the lack of talent and playmakers the new guy has coming in, how long of a leash does he get? Simply, it doesn’t matter who USC hires because he won’t have a stocked cupboard.
If it takes a season or three to fill it, is that too long?