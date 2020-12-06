LEXINGTON, Ky. — It’s come full-circle.

In 2005, a close loss would be applauded. In 2010, there was a good team about to get better. In 2013, it was a rare that South Carolina fans complained because the team was losing that one game (not three or four) that kept it from the SEC Championship Game.

Now it’s back here, finishing a 2-8 season, a two-year stretch of six victories and the effort is the best thing about the Gamecocks’ football team. None of them quit in a 41-18 beating at Kentucky Saturday, and that is notable, but how did it get back here so quickly?

“This season didn’t go how we wanted it to go, but at the end of the day, just got to get better. That’s all it is,” senior defensive lineman Jabari Ellis said. “Work on your craft, perfect your craft, and get better.”

Those answers are part of history. USC is making more as new head coach Shane Beamer is on his way.

Takeaways from the end of one era and the start of another:

Smack!

Chunks of yards at a time. The Gamecocks moving through Kentucky’s defense quicker than message-board rumors being posted during a coaching search.

Then a touchdown pass to Shi Smith was nullified because of holding penalty on receiver Josh Vann held. Then quarterback Luke Doty lost 2 yards. Then Parker White missed a field goal.

When USC decides to go bad, it doesn’t waste time.

Special K

Kevin Harris is one of USC's select few to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. He holds the record for doing it in the least amount of games (10) against probably the hardest schedule (all SEC games).

The best part? He left no doubt he’s coming back next year.

Back of the playbook

The game was over, so Mike Bobo called a fake punt. The Gamecocks went for two points after a TD.

They also decided to run an end-around with Quan White, who has had a mere handful of offensive snaps this year and had a problem with fumbling in camp.

He fumbled. Loyalty often doesn’t overcome logic.

The Mouth That Soared

Smith finished his career eighth on the school’s receiving yardage chart. Yes, there were times when he should have quit yapping and just played ball.

But nobody ever questioned his willingness to play, and every time he did, he played well.

Gutting

Expect announcements, several of them, over the next few weeks. There will be many players who enter the transfer portal, declare for the NFL or just plain walk away.

This is the price of a coaching change. Nobody signs a lifetime contract in this game.

Inspiring

To see Kirk Hollingsworth attend every road game this season through a pandemic and keep his streak of 343 straight USC games alive was astounding. The Gamecocks ought to build a statue of him outside Williams-Brice Stadium.

He deserves a set of gold spurs a lot more than that silly rooster on the corner of Bluff Road and George Rogers Blvd.

It begins

They’ve never won consistently. They’ve barely been in position to win often this season.

Yet everyone keeps coming back, hoping this year is the year.

As the Will Muschamp Era dragged on, that hope was lost. Even USC fans had their breaking point, and in this age of financial risk and social media sniping, the situation became untenable.

All it took was any new coach to be announced and hope was restored. Beamer has his negatives, and he also has his positives. The best thing at present is he couldn’t possibly be any worse than what USC has lived through the past two seasons.

“Remember, Red, hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies.” — Andy Dufresne, “The Shawshank Redemption.”

Hopefully you won’t be reading that line again anytime soon, because hope will have been realized.