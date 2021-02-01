7 South Carolina football breakout candidates for Gamecocks in 2021

COLUMBIA — If it was Year 6 under Will Muschamp, the recruiting would be decried. But it’s Year 1 under Shane Beamer, and he’s taking anyone he can get.

With a small December signing class and not much help expected when Wednesday’s second National Signing Day of the period arrives, Beamer has been scouring the transfer portal and junior colleges for prospects. South Carolina needs players and playmakers, as the coach was given no favors with the roster he inherited.

He’s already made some headway, with a few players able to make an immediate impact. Other holdovers fill a list of potential breakout candidates for 2021.

MarShawn Lloyd

Running back

Redshirt freshman

His was the greatest unwritten story last year, and one that also, strangely, didn’t have that much of an actual effect.

Lloyd was going to be the next Marcus Lattimore, a blue-chip prospect becoming the star of the next generation. Then he went down on the second day of camp in August with a torn ACL. His backup, Kevin Harris, rushed for 1,138 yards, the second-best total in the SEC and just the ninth player in school history to break 1,000 yards.

Who knows if Lloyd would have done what Harris did? All that was definite was his coaches and teammates raved about him and if the backup was that good, Lloyd would have been incredible.

With both of them in the backfield this year, USC could be SMU’s Pony Express without the scandal.

Jordan Burch

Defensive end

Sophomore

The highest-rated member of the signing class played in eight games with 19 tackles, 2½ for loss, and recovered one fumble. His numbers were less than spectacular, but not bad for a true freshman playing behind J.J. Enagbare, who tied for the SEC’s lead in sacks.

Enagbare is returning, but the Gamecocks have a new defensive coordinator and presumably a new scheme that could showcase both.

Dakereon Joyner

Wide receiver

Redshirt junior

In his first real season at receiver (he had to go back to quarterback after three weeks in 2019), Joyner caught a mere seven passes for 55 yards and a touchdown, while rushing twice for 61 yards and another score. The receiving corps was so bad last year and the quarterback play so inconsistent that hardly any true receiver had a chance to shine (outside of Shi Smith, the go-to man before the season began).

It’s the same opportunity this year, and greater since Smith is gone. The Gamecocks still don’t have any known commodities at receiver, so why shouldn’t Joyner finally get his due as an explosive playmaker?

“Some growing pains, but that’s part of learning the game,” Joyner said. “I’m learning from Shi a lot, everything he does I try to take over and twist in my own way.”

Cam Smith

Cornerback

Redshirt sophomore

Smith had 16 tackles and two interceptions in eight games and his playing time increased during the latter half of the season. It had to, as the Gamecocks had several members of the secondary opt out after Will Muschamp was fired.

Many more transferred after the season. USC needs somebody in the defensive backfield and Smith, as one of the most experienced players left, should benefit.

“Cam had a really good training camp,” Muschamp said. “He’s played really well.”

Jordan Strachan

Outside linebacker

Redshirt junior

Strachan tied for the national lead with 10½ sacks last year at Georgia State and set a school record with 14 tackles for loss. He is one of the numerous transfers Beamer found in the portal.

He was listed as an outside linebacker at Georgia State so it remains to be seen where he’ll play at USC, if he’s in the “Buck” pass-rusher spot that Enagbare and Burch helm or somewhere else.

“He’s shown great power and presence,” GSU coach (and former USC assistant) Shawn Elliott told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution last season. “He’s got knowledge of stripping the football and getting it out of the quarterback’s hands.”

Jason Brown

Quarterback

Redshirt junior

One half of a package deal from St. Francis (Pa.), Brown was cleared to join USC last week. The Gamecocks’ QB room is very thin, holding two-game starter Luke Doty, walk-on Connor Jordan and true freshman Colten Gauthier, so Brown isn’t going to be just a practice-squad player.

He completed over 62 percent of his passes last year for 3,084 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions at the FCS level. He rushed 46 times for 209 yards (a net of 84 yards with sacks figured in) and another score. Expect Brown and Doty to battle for the starting job through spring practice.

EJ Jenkins

Wide receiver

Redshirt junior

The other half of the St. Francis package, Jenkins and Brown have been playing together since high school. His stats (39 catches, 779 yards, 13 touchdowns) are as eye-popping as his measurables (6-foot-8, 235 pounds).

Even if Brown doesn’t win the starting job, it’s hard for any QB to miss a 6-8 receiver.

“To have those guys on board, for sure, has been great. I think some teams certainly dropped the ball in recruiting when those guys came out of high school,” Beamer said. “You watch their tape, they’re SEC football players.”