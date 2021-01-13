COLUMBIA — Dawn Staley didn’t want to mischaracterize it, as thrilling as it was. Fifth-ranked South Carolina beat then-No. 10 Kentucky Sunday after trailing most of the game, and Aliyah Boston played like the All-American she is.

But have the Gamecocks clicked? Is this USC women's basketball team playing like it did a year ago?

"No,” Staley said. “You look at the first half, I just thought we did not look like we were in sync. We didn’t defend well, we made a couple of ill-advised turnovers that led to a lot of easy uncontested layups. We just found a way to win, and that’s a really good sign for our team.”

It’s not that USC was playing badly. The Gamecocks are 8-1, 3-0 in the SEC going into Thursday’s game at Vanderbilt. The one loss was a defeat to N.C. State that was mostly labeled as the one bad night they didn’t have all of last season.

The defense that tied opponents into Windsor knots last year is more of a granny knot this year. Point guard play has been an adventure, at least in terms of assist/turnover ratio, although Destanni Henderson is becoming known for her scoring ability.

Boston has been strong but also appeared tentative at times, unwilling to seek contact in the paint and not finishing close shots when she’s been hit (making layups has been a team-wide problem this year). Yet the Gamecocks have still won, bringing the question: Are these real problems or was everybody so spoiled from last year that they’re overreacting?

It’s a bit of both, Staley said.

“This group is a challenging group. It’s a fun group, but it’s cool trying to get them to shape who they are. We talk a lot about last year’s team, but it’s a very different team,” she said. “Last year’s team, we didn’t really hit our stride at this point of the season. We grew to that point.”

It’s hard to declare that moment when USC turned from being a tremendously talented squad that could challenge for the national title to the no-doubt best team in the country, but the Jan. 20 win over Mississippi State stands out. Trailing nine points at home, the Gamecocks stormed back to win, capped when Zia Cooke leaped to intercept an inbound pass as the Bulldogs attempted a buzzer-beater.

Reservations for New Orleans and the Final Four were made that night. The Gamecocks only had one game the rest of the way that wasn’t won by double digits, and that was an eight-point victory over Texas A&M.

Staley always knew it would be tough to try and keep this year’s team away from last year’s reputation. This team hadn’t earned that rep, and was without two of the instrumental figures of that team: Point guard Ty Harris and forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan.

This team can be that good. It just has to get there, and it isn’t there yet.

“We don’t know what our offense is going to look like each and every night, because it’s still a work in progress. But defensively, there’s certain things that have to be apparent every time we step on the floor,” Staley said. “That is loose balls, that is boxing out, that is chasing people off stagger screens and just being disruptive and not giving people the first option of their offense.”

Heading to Nashville before another intriguing nationally televised game at home against Arkansas on Monday, USC remains a team in search of fine-tuning. The click is coming.