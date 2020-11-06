5 things to watch when Gamecocks play No. 7 Texas A&M

COLUMBIA — Will Muschamp didn’t look rested or relaxed after South Carolina’s bye week. Not that he ever does, as the head coach apparently never heard of a 40-hour work week.

“Disappointed, obviously, with our last outing,” he said of the Gamecocks’ 52-24 embarrassment at LSU two weeks ago, which was all that needed to be said. Of course, it’s been discussed ad nauseam since, and in the worst circumstance.

That game was a chance for the Gamecocks to take another step forward, to show that the program can handle the spotlight. They didn’t, not even close.

It didn't help that players and fans had two weeks to think and talk about it because USC (2-3) was off the following Saturday. To make things worse, Auburn, a team USC beat, pummeled LSU, 48-11, last weekend.

But it’s a new week, new opponent and new opportunity. Seventh-ranked Texas A&M (4-1) is in Williams-Brice Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Five things to watch:

Special K

Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond has been solid as a four-year starter, but has never been the guy at the top of the SEC quarterback rankings in preseason magazines. If they only focused on what he’s done against USC, perhaps he would have.

He’s been no Johnny Manziel, or even Kenny Hill (the architect of a 52-28 shellacking in 2014), but he’s been more than enough. In his three starts against the Gamecocks, Mond is 64 of 97 passing for 733 yards and two touchdowns, with 39 carries for 167 yards and another TD.

Two schools of thought — Mond owns USC; or he’s due for a bad game.

Stone walls

LSU ripped USC’s run defense, as most have this year. The Gamecocks are allowing 4.3 yards per run, tied with LSU for fourth-worst in the SEC. And now dime linebacker Jahmar Brown will be out for the next few weeks after a minor knee injury, leaving an already-thin position slimmer than a 2020 election margin.

The Aggies average nearly 175 rushing yards per game and tailback Isaiah Spiller is at 102.4. A&M has posted 661 rushing yards in the three previous games against USC.

If the Gamecocks don’t find a solution on how to stand at the point of attack, it’s going to be a long night.

A runnin’ team

Collin Hill had the worst game of his USC tenure against LSU, but the loss wasn’t on him. Yet the Gamecocks knew when they tabbed him as starting quarterback that he was going to have limitations.

They also knew that if they thrived on their strength — running the ball — it wouldn’t matter.

Only two players are above Spiller on the SEC’s rushing yardage chart. One is USC’s Kevin Harris.

The Gamecocks need to feed the beast, and keep feeding him.

Enter Luke Doty

There's been a lot of talk about freshman Luke Doty this week. Some rumors have the former Myrtle Beach quarterback starting (false) and others have him as a major part of the game plan (50-50).

The Gamecocks want to get Doty involved, certainly. And he can help as a change-of-pace quarterback with legs the defense has to consider.

Another streak ends?

USC had never beaten Auburn as a fellow SEC member before it did three weeks ago. Muschamp said he never brought up that history before the game, so it’s very unlikely he would bring up the same before A&M (the Gamecocks are 0-6 against the Aggies).

The Aggies have never had a problem with USC, but perhaps another streak comes to end.

Prediction

Texas A&M 31, South Carolina 21