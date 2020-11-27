5 things to watch as Gamecocks try to make it two straight over Georgia

COLUMBIA — South Carolina is 2-6 and the buzz around the program has nothing to do with the next game. Even with the Gamecocks hosting No. 9 Georgia (7:30 p.m., SEC Network) and hoping to make it two straight wins over the Bulldogs, when people talk about USC football these days it’s not about the on-field product.

That’s how it is when an interim coach takes over in midseason and the search for a new head coach is under way.

“There’s a lot of stuff that we can say that’s negative, that it’s not going great. There’s a lot of positives, too,” interim head coach Mike Bobo said. “We’re getting to play football. We want to go battle with guys that enjoy, go compete, let’s have fun and let’s enjoy these last two weeks.”

Five things to watch as USC takes on Georgia, a 21-point favorite, at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday:

Signal-caller

Bobo said he already picked his starting quarterback but he wasn’t going to make it public. From last week’s results, it seems clear: Luke Doty moved the offense and Collin Hill didn’t.

Yet Bobo stuck with Hill for seven games despite so-so production and zero ability to escape a pass rush. Still, as good as Doty was last week, Bobo correctly characterized a lot of his plays as “backyard football” keyed by a Missouri defensive plan that Georgia will not be emulating.

Boos at Williams-Brice Stadium haven’t been uncommon this season so if Hill trots on the field for the first series, he won’t be shaken by them.

Run for the record

Which quarterback plays won't matter as much if USC can run the ball. And whether it’s working or not, the Gamecocks should commit to it.

Kevin Harris, one of the few bright spots this season, only needs 125 rushing yards to reach 1,000. He would be only the ninth player at USC to do it, and to do it in 10 games all against SEC competition would give him an exclusive spot.

He deserves it, and deserves for the coaches to give him that opportunity.

Halftime speech

Whatever was adjusted or discussed during last week’s halftime worked. The Gamecocks held Missouri to no points and less than 100 yards in the final two quarters.

They did it while playing without several key players, which will again be the case this week. New Georgia QB J.T. Daniels didn’t look nervous last week during his first start but perhaps Williams-Brice Stadium can give him the shakes, as it’s been known to do to some other Georgia QBs.

Hunkering down

USC plays a “Gamecocks in the NFL” video on the scoreboard during one of the quarter breaks. Last week, Javon Kinlaw’s picture was shown and the fans booed.

Kinlaw has been one of the most vocal former players who have criticized the fans after the fans criticized Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu for opting out of the rest of the season. It got pretty toxic last week.

Don’t be surprised if the video isn’t played this week.

Distractions

“I know someone who’s involved with the search who said Shane Beamer is in the press box.”

“My cousin saw Billy Napier’s Zoom conference.”

“My best friend heard from this guy that Jamey Chadwell was seen in town.”

Will anyone actually pay attention to the game, especially if it becomes the expected blowout? Or is it all about who’s the new coach, why was he picked and when will he be introduced?

Prediction

Georgia 44, South Carolina 17