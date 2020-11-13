5 things to watch as Gamecocks pursue much-needed win at Ole Miss

COLUMBIA — Will Muschamp sounded chipper, even upbeat. The coach-speak of playing a “one-week season” was in full effect.

South Carolina's head football coach knows the situation facing him. It’s been made clear that many fans and boosters want him gone. And if there isn’t substantial improvement shown over these next four games, he very well could be gone.

Muschamp has dealt with deafening cries for his job before. There have been times he’s answered, and times he hasn’t.

South Carolina (2-4) has four opportunities left to quiet them and firm his footing, starting Saturday at Ole Miss.

“We have a great group of young men in that locker room. I appreciate that support, and I support them,” Muschamp said. “We ride together. We need to go win a football game.”

Five things to watch when USC and Missouri play Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network):

Bottle rocket or artillery shell?

Muschamp reopened the quarterback competition this week, saying the Gamecocks need a spark. Nothing against freshman Luke Doty, but it would appear he’s a distant third option to start behind incumbent Collin Hill and last year’s starter, sophomore Ryan Hilinski.

There will be plenty of second-guessing regardless of what happens Saturday. Start Hill and he plays lousy, what did you expect? Start Hilinski and he plays lousy, then why not try Doty? Start Hilinski and he plays well, why didn’t you start him sooner?

Stuck in the mud

The Rebels’ defense is still the league’s worst but it’s gotten better lately. That spells trouble for USC.

The Gamecocks don’t have the pass-blocking or the receivers to win a game through the air, no matter who’s under center. They’ve played six games trying to get someone other than wideout Shi Smith involved in the offense. So far, no one has stepped up.

If USC doesn’t get tailback Kevin Harris revved early and often, the offense is going to founder. Texas A&M knew it, loaded the box and the Gamecocks wisely took what was open. A dropped touchdown pass here, 10 straight incompletions there and the worst home loss since 2003 was the result.

Hands team

Nothing hurts a quarterback’s confidence more than a dropped pass. That the Gamecocks have had a consistent problem with drops could be just bad luck. It could be they depended on a transfer to be a top guy despite knowing full well he might be ineligible this season (and was for four games).

Mostly it’s another indictment on the coaching staff, past and present, who recruited these receivers and thought they could get open and catch against SEC defenses.

Tuckered out

The Rebels run an up-tempo, high-powered offense. Their 2-4 record is mostly the result of a porous defense.

The Gamecocks haven’t been able to contain the run the past two games, and Ole Miss has the best rushing offense in the SEC. USC simply has to stop the Rebels up front.

There isn’t nearly as much beef to move around as LSU and Texas A&M had, but it’s still formidable. The Gamecocks’ strongest position was supposed to be the defensive line and it’s time it started living up to it.

Final march?

Nothing’s been decided on Muschamp’s future at USC. It could depend on these last four games — at Ole Miss, home games with Missouri and Georgia, and then at Kentucky. Winning three of them might be enough, but maybe not.

Prediction

South Carolina 41, Ole Miss 38