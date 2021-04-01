SAN ANTONIO — Three members of the South Carolina women's basketball team could be playing for more than championship rings this season.

A story published by Axios on March 29 projects potential profits for top college basketball players if hotly debated legislation on name, image and likeness is passed. Those laws would allow student-athletes to profit from endorsements, something that is forbidden under current NCAA rules. Three Gamecocks are among the top 20 athletes most likely to prosper based on the combined power of their Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Other factors include market size, athletic department revenue and engagement rate.

“I’m not really too worried about that right now. That’s good to know, but I’m kind of focused on the main goal right now,” said USC guard Zia Cooke, who is in San Antonio preparing for the Final Four this weekend. “So I don’t really have any thoughts on that.”

Cooke was fifth in the rankings, with 206,000 followers on social media. She was projected to make $178,000 from that visibility.

Fellow starting guards Brea Beal and Destanni Henderson ranked 10th and 12th, respectively, on the list. They stood to make $69,000 and $81,000, according to the Axios figures.

Paige Bueckers, the Connecticut guard who this week became the first freshman to be named Associated Press National Player of the Year, tops the Axios list in combined Twitter and Instagram followers, theoretically translating to $328,000 in value.

But, with market size a factor, Louisville's Hailey Van Lith is No. 1 in earnings potential at $965,000.

That’s certainly a lot more than the “free room, board, education” and the extra $5,980 yearly stipend scholarship athletes receive. That last number was heavily discussed on March 31 when the U.S. Supreme Court heard from the NCAA in a case to determine if limits on student-athlete compensation violate antitrust laws.

“The case is not about pay for play. There’s a lot of belief that it is,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said during a press conference at the women’s Final Four as the hearing began. “The case is not about name, image and likeness, which a lot of people think it is. The case is about an antitrust issue that really focuses on who has the authority and the ability to make decisions around college sports in general."

Emmert said that what the Supreme Court "does or doesn’t decide" won’t resolve whether or not student-athletes should paid.

The issue was again in the spotlight after several men’s players wore T-shirts reading “#NotNCAAProperty” during NCAA Tournament games. The men's tournament alone is worth more than $1 billion annually to the NCAA.

The Supreme Court hearing included questions from the justices about the huge salaries of coaches, whether athletes are controlled by institutions and whether they are guided to certain majors.

“The talk is a hot topic now that everybody’s together. I’m for the student-athlete being able to use their name, image and likeness,” USC women's coach Dawn Staley said. “How they go about doing that, how we go about legislating that, is way above my pay grade.”

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the case early this summer.

“My opinion, and more importantly the opinions of the universities, the 1,100 schools that participate in college sports, is that student-athletes need to be students, not employees of the universities, that the relationship between a university and a college athlete needs to be one of university and student, not employer and employee,” Emmert said.

“The issue of NIL isn’t about whether student-athletes should be paid or not by the universities; it’s whether or not they should have an opportunity to generate revenue from monetizing their own name, image and likeness. And I believe they absolutely should and have been clear about that and so have the schools.”

Nine states have passed NIL laws, but none have been put into motion. Emmert said athletes should be compensated but he wants a uniform approach from the NCAA, not different statutes for different states.