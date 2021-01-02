2009 season, PapaJohns.com Bowl misery sparked Gamecocks' success

COLUMBIA — Misery loves company, and there’s no shortage of comparisons. When South Carolina football is in a particularly galling slump, such as six total wins over the past two seasons, other painful eras are recalled.
There was the 21-game losing streak from 1998-99. The Gamecocks played their first bowl game in 1946, lost, and lost seven more through 1993.
Then there was a pretty good season capped with the most miserable experience anyone ever attended, which strangely started the best run that USC football has ever had.
It’s that last, the infamous 2010 PapaJohns.com Bowl that concluded USC’s 2009 season, that has some thinking that maybe the same thing could happen again. That game was a listless performance in freezing weather in terrible accommodations, which at least can be matched with watching USC beat six teams from 2019-20, one from Charleston Southern and two from Vanderbilt.
Shane Beamer was on USC’s sideline for that 2010 bowl game, and a decade later is back as head coach.
Could lightning strike twice?
The Gamecocks are hoping so.
Papa’s not in the house
Cold. Bitterly cold, with a bowl game named for a pizza joint bereft of pizza and hot chocolate not much more than lukewarm water with a sprinkle of cocoa dust.
“I wore a ski suit,” remembered longtime season ticket-holder Stephen McNair. “They ran out of pizza before the game ever started. And it was the Papa John’s Bowl! The stadium was in bad shape, the neighborhood was scary and the team played badly.”
The Gamecocks were getting skunked 20-0 by Connecticut before they partially blocked a fourth-quarter punt. Quarterback Stephen Garcia completed a 38-yard pass to D.L. Moore and Brian Maddox ran for a 2-yard touchdown to spoil the shutout, but that’s where the highlights ended.
“The weather was just unusual for us South Carolina boys,” remembered center T.J. Johnson. “It just felt like we were flat. Never caught a spark.”
Running back Jarvis Giles stalked off the USC sideline before the game ended. Receiver Moe Brown and position coach Steve Spurrier Jr. had a tense verbal altercation in the locker room.
Garcia spoke through tears in the post-game press conference. Coach Steve Spurrier apologized to the fans who came, a theme he’d repeat throughout the summer.
“Coming off that win over Clemson at home (34-17 to start a five-year winning streak), you would have thought the momentum would have carried over,” McNair said. “UConn looked like they wanted to be there. I refused to leave because I’m that guy. But I’m an idiot, too.
“I boycotted Papa John’s for a year, out of spite.”
The season ended 7-6, solid by USC standards, and there was the win over Clemson, a nationally televised upset of No. 4 Ole Miss and beating an N.C. State team that started Russell Wilson under center. Yet the bowl stinker cast a pall over everything.
Spurrier finished his fifth season and was a mere 35-28, with two straight bowl embarrassments following a 2007 season where there was no bowl.
Yet exactly one month later …
The Franchise
“My man Stephen Davis, he got it for me right now,” Marcus Lattimore said.
Hearts leaped into throats as Lattimore, one of the most coveted prospects in the country, called Davis to the podium and had Davis open a bag containing the cap of Lattimore’s college choice. Davis, a Spartanburg native who attended Auburn, removed an orange cap with an interlocking “AU” logo.
Lattimore accepted it, then pulled a garnet cap with USC’s Block C from under it before tugging that one on his head.
He posted one of the most impressive seasons in program history in leading the Gamecocks to their only SEC East championship. A 33-6 record over the next three seasons followed.
“I took extreme pride in that,” Johnson said. “I’m hoping that it gets back to that point real soon.”
The Decade
That bowl game, as bad as it was, kicked off the best run in USC football history and also started the best run of USC athletic history. Ray Tanner’s baseball team won the first of two straight College World Series titles six months after it. Those two national championships were part of five from 2010-17 (USC has won seven in its entire history).
There were three basketball Final Fours, one in women’s soccer, three CWS Finals appearances, 18 SEC regular-season or SEC tournament championships and eight bowl games, with five wins.
But in the late part of the 2010s, success has slipped, especially in the three most visible sports (football, men’s basketball, baseball). Beamer is coming to the most visible program that won two games last year and has already lost most of its known producers.
“This is a dream job for me because you have everything in place to win here at the University of South Carolina. So much has changed in the 10 years since I left, but the facilities here are second to none,” he said. “It’s exciting to have those resources and be able to recruit here. Excited about being part of a program that has such a high expectation level for success throughout all sports.”
A decade ago, Beamer saw the birth of the best run in USC football history start from rather meager beginnings. Who’s to say it couldn’t happen again?
“Shane’s been a part of a winning program, he knows what it takes,” Johnson said. “I’m excited to see the direction that it takes.”
“I think the resources and the facilities are better now than they were 10 years ago. That’s a plus. You can’t say now it can’t be done,” McNair said. “To me, Beamer’s job is easier than Spurrier’s, because it’s been done before. It’s going to take some years but I don’t think it’s going to take six years.”
And Beamer won’t have to spend his summer saying he’s sorry for a debacle of a bowl game.