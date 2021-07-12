2 more Gamecocks commitments boost South Carolina football rankings

South Carolina's climb in the national recruiting rankings continued last week with two more commitments. The Gamecocks are now 14th by Rivals and 16th in the 247Sports Composite, an improvement of two positions in each over the previous week. And another commitment is expected to go public Wednesday.
Head coach Shane Beamer tweeted a commitment alert Sunday afternoon. A source said this commitment was from a prospect who will be one of the highest rated players in the class, if not the highest rated.
Last week the Gamecocks added commitments from SAF Emory Floyd (6-1 165) of Powder Springs, Ga., and DT Felix Hixon (6-4 280) of Jackson, Ga. The Gamecocks have filled 18 of their 25 spots for the 2022 class including the new private pledge.
Floyd chose USC over Florida and Georgia. He took official visits last month to USC and Auburn and unofficial visits to Georgia, Florida and Alabama. Floyd said after the USC visit he knew he had found the place he wanted to play his college football. “The atmosphere. I love the coaches and everything,” Floyd said. “I get along with their coaches. I love the system. I got into the program and the playbook real easily. It feels like home down there. I didn’t feel homesick when I went there. It felt like my hometown in Georgia.” Floyd and Gamecocks’ secondary coach Torrian Gray developed a tight relationship thru the recruiting process. “I just love Torrian Gray,” Floyd said. “He’s got that Florida lingo. He came from Florida and moved to South Carolina, and all my family is from Florida. Me and him, our bond is great. He likes how I bring speed to the table. I’m a real quick guy in the secondary. He said he’s never seen quick speed like mine.”
Floyd is ranked the No. 24 safety nationally and the No. 33 prospect in Georgia in the 247Sports Composite. He also has offers from Florida State, Minnesota, Tennessee, Arkansas, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Florida, Notre Dame, Virginia and Kentucky.
Beamer and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey targeted Hixon immediately upon coming to Columbia. Hixon had been offered by the Will Muschamp staff and they picked up right where the old staff left off. Hixon said a major selling point to him on the Gamecocks was the new people in charge. “Mainly the coach staff, especially Coach Lindsey and Coach Beamer,” Hixon said. “Coach Lindsey is my position coach and we’ve been in contact a lot. I feel like he’s a good coach that can develop me to get to the next level. Coach Beamer, he’s stepping in and I like the program he’s building. That’s something to be a part of.”
Hixon chose the Gamecocks over Wisconsin, Illinois, Georgia Tech and Virginia. He took official visits to each. He is rated a three-star and ranked the No. 84 defensive tackle nationally in the 247Sports Composite.
Three more Gamecock targets have dates set for their commitment announcements. CB Nick Cull of Douglasville, Ga., is scheduled to announce on July 30th, DT D’Andre Martin of Durham on August 1st and DE Tomiwa Durojaiye on August 7th.
Martin (6-4 293) will make a return visit to USC on July 31st for the prospect cookout, and the next day he plans to make his college commitment public. Martin added the USC visit will be the only one he will take that last week in July when visits can be made. Martin attended a USC linemen camp and was offered by Shane Beamer and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey after they saw him work out. Martin said since then there’s been a lot of communication between him and the Gamecock coaches. “I try to keep in touch as much as possible,” Martin said. “It’s a very mutual relationship as of right now. Me and the coaches talk to make sure everything is going good both ways and keep the relationship building. Their coaching staff and the atmosphere were really impressive to me.”
Along with USC, he picked up offers from Virginia Tech, Virginia, Florida State, Tennessee, Alabama A&M and Norfolk State. In June, along with the camp stop at USC, Martin also visited or camped at Duke, Tennessee, Norfolk State, Virginia, Florida State, FAMU and Virginia Tech. Martin has named a top five of USC, Duke, Florida State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. Sunday night he said there was not a leader, and he was communicating with them all equally.
One of the top prospects left on the USC board is four-star CB Tre’Quon Fegans (6-2 181) of Oxford, Ala., and Fegans announced a final five of USC, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Miami. That’s some heavy competition for the Gamecocks, but Fegans said they deserve to be there based off his official visit the end of June. “The atmosphere, the coaches, the players. My time down there, I enjoyed it,” Fegans said. “South Carolina is a place I can see myself living for four years. What I liked most was they just kept it real with me. The whole time, they didn’t tell me no stories, no lies. They stuck out to me.”
CB Nick Cull (5-11 175) of Donalsonville, Ga., recently named his top six schools, and USC was on the list. The Gamecocks were joined by Miami, Florida, Ole Miss, Auburn and Alabama.
WR Jayden Gibson (6-6 185) of Winter Garden, Fla., is another major talent the USC staff has impressed enough to earn a spot on his short list. Gibson included the Gamecocks this week when he dropped a top eight that also includes Georgia, Miami, Florida, Baylor, Florida State, Tennessee and Auburn. Gibson made a two-day unofficial visit to USC in June with his father. That visit, and his strong relationship with receivers coach Justin Stepp, convinced him to keep USC in the hunt.
In June, along with the unofficial visit to USC, Gibson made official visits to Miami and Baylor, and unofficial visits to Florida, Florida State and Auburn. The only July visit he knows he will make will be to Georgia. The Bulldogs just offered him in the last week, and he’s not yet had the chance to visit. He said Stepp has been talking with his mother about them coming back to USC for the July 31st cookout, but they’ve made no decision on that. Gibson said he would like to make his decision early in his senior season.
Second QB target for USC?
USC has one quarterback committed for the 2022 class in Braden Davis. With only eight spots remaining to fill in the class, the Gamecocks may not have room for a second quarterback. But if they decide to take a second one, Prometheus Franklin (6-3 190) of Greenville High will be a strong possibility. He threw for quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield in a June camp, and since then the two have been in regular contact. “We’ve been talking a lot,” Franklin said. “He’s telling me they’ve got to figure out the numbers. They’ve got some spots that are filling up. He’s telling me to keep doing what I’m doing, keep working.” Franklin said Satterfield has made no promises to him about an offer, but he does get the feeling if Satterfield decides to take a second quarterback in the class, he’s the one.
Franklin has been offered by Charlotte, Marshall, Eastern Kentucky and Lenoir-Rhyne. He said he’s also hearing some from Kentucky. He knows he can get back to a visit to USC at any time, but nothing has been scheduled. He is also planning to visit Charlotte and Marshall, possibly during the quite period the last week of July.
Clemson and Daylen Everette
Clemson target CB Daylen Everette of IMG Academy has set his commitment date for July 17th. Clemson, Georgia and North Carolina have been his top three. Everette made an unofficial visit to Clemson in early June. He took official visits last month to North Carolina, Georgia and Florida State. He also took an unofficial visit to North Carolina.
Everette is rated a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the No. 7 cornerback nationally. He’s a native of Norfolk, Va.
One-time Clemson target four-star DE Enai White (6-5 225) of Philadelphia apparently is ready to announce, though he has not announced a date. He took visits to Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Florida in June. He has had Clemson on his short list as well.
Clemson target DE Jeremiah Alexander (6-2 235) of Alabaster, Ala., committed for a second time to Alabama. He took an unofficial visit to Clemson June 1st, the first day recruits could visit with coaches go inside athletic facilities since the start of the pandemic. He visited Alabama four days later. Alexander is the top ranked edge rusher in the country and the #1 prospect in Alabama.
Clemson target CB Caleb Coley of Warner Robins, GA committed to Vanderbilt. Clemson was one of his offers, and he took an unofficial visit in early June. His three official visits in the month were Vanderbilt, Wisconsin and Michigan State.
Clemson is in the top five with SAF Zion Branch (6-2 190) of Las Vegas. He also named Alabama, Southern Cal, Oklahoma and Ohio State on his short list. He took official visits to Southern Cal, Oklahoma and Ohio State in June. He is scheduled for official visits to Alabama November 5th and Clemson November 12th. Branch is rated a four-star and is ranked the No. 4 safety nationally.
Clemson is in the top 9 with four-star DT Hero Kanu (6-5 293) of Rancho Margarita, Ca. The others on his short list are Oklahoma, Alabama, LSU, Washington, Texas, Southern Cal, Georgia and Ohio State. In June he took official visits to Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M.
Clemson is listed among the top 12 with 2023 ATH Joenel Aguero of IMG Academy. The others are Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, LSU, Texas, Boston College, Florida State, Alabama, Miami, Florida and Oklahoma.
Clemson is in the top 13 with 5-star 2023 CB AJ Harris (6-2 180) of Phenix City, Ala. Others are Georgia, Virginia Tech, LSU, Auburn, Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Southern Cal, Florida and Miami. He’s ranked the No. 2 CB nationally in his class.
Moussa Kane on Clemson
ATH Moussa Kane (6-1 176) was one of the prospects brought to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s high school camp in June by former Tiger Pat Godfrey. Kane plays for Blair Academy in New Jersey but lives in Harlem, just above Central Park. “I think it was a good thing I got out of New York,” Kane said in reflecting on his trip south. “I’ve been there a long time, and this time of year it gets really dangerous, a lot of shootings just to shoot people. When I came down to Clemson, the first thing I noticed was the surrounding area. I didn’t think this area would look like it does, and it’s beautiful. The facility here at Clemson is beautiful and they really take care of their players. They have a nap room, a film room, a movie room, and their recovery room is beautiful. It’s humongous.”
He worked out with the defensive backs during the camp session, and his hard work paid off. “A bunch of recruits were in the recovery room, and Coach (Brent) Venables told me to stay back. It was me, Coach Venables, Coach Pat Godfrey and also Coach (Mike) Reed, the cornerbacks coach,” Kane noted. “He left for about 30 minutes and then he started giving a speech about how Clemson is a very prestigious school, and they offer the least amount of people. Over the last five years they have offered the least amount of people each year and said because they don’t offer a lot of people, the bridge to Clemson is very narrow.”
Kane also has offers from Purdue, where his brother Sanoussi plays, along with Penn State, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Rutgers, and Syracuse.
Hilton Head LB Jaylen Sneed is set to announce Monday night. Notre Dame and Oregon have been his top two.
Basketball news
Three-star 6-3 Quante Berry of Winston-Salem committed to Providence. He also had USC, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Texas A&M in his final five.
USC offered 6-8 Elijah Saunders of Phoenix. Some other offers are UNLV, New Mexico, San Diego State, San Francisco, UTEP, Saint Louis, Fresno State, Boston University and Montana.
USC offered three-star 6-8 Ven-Allen Lubin of Orlando. Clemson, Alabama, Georgia Tech and Florida are some other offers.
USC offered 2023 6-4 Marquavious Brown of Covington, GA. He also has offers from Missouri, UAB, Kansas State and George Washington.