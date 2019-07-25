Harvey McCormick isn’t quite sure how many sailors will be racing in Charleston waters this weekend at the Carolina Yacht Club regatta.

But he knows the club will easily clear 100 boats and probably be closer to 150.

“Last year, we got 105 and over the past few years, we’ve averaged about 135,” the regatta’s principal race officer said.

That high number is why the Carolina Yacht Club regatta is one of the most competitive ones each year. The yacht club itself was founded well over a century ago, and the first regatta was held in 1883, making it the oldest one in the Lowcountry.

This year’s event will send sailors out for the first series of races on Saturday at 12:25 p.m. They’ll follow up Sunday with a noon start to cap off the weekend.

McCormick said they’ll see a large variety of boats, including some of the mainstays like Lightnings, Lasers, and Sea Island One Designs.

But for the first time in several years, the yacht club will have a few Snipes, a tactical boat that is popular among Olympic sailors.

They’ll also have some Thistles, which are lighter, faster boats that also make for good competition.

In addition, the club will have several youth fleets to push the kids to the forefront.

At the award ceremony following the regatta, McCormick said they will double-down on their youth involvement by handing out two awards.

The Henry Clay Robertson IV Trophy will be given to the sailor 16 and younger who displays sailing proficiency, love of the sport, and sportsmanship.

And the Philip O’Neill Hanvey Memorial Trophy is presented to the sailor who exhibits integrity on the water and in the sailing community. That award is given to a competitor age 21 and under.

“The junior division is the lifeguard of sailing,” McCormick said. “These awards have been given to some great kids who went on to be great sailors, so there’s a lot of honor in receiving them.”

For more information, visit www.carolinayachtclubsc.org.