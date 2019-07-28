Raymond Flynn always appreciates the flood of sailors from Charleston who come up to his neck of woods in North Carolina to compete in racing events.

So this year, he decided to return the favor by competing in the Carolina Yacht Club, the oldest and largest in the Charleston area.

His boat was one of more than 120 to hit the Lowcountry waters over the weekend. And ahead of the final day on Sunday, he had some work to do.”

“Terrible,” Flynn said, when asked how Saturday’s racing went. “We’re used to lake sailing and down here, they have sea sailing. It’s a tough transition, but you get more experience.”

Still, Flynn savored the competition. The Laser is one of the more popular boats so his class was one of the largest at the regatta.

The same went for John Cameron and Gavin Parker, who competed in the Lightning class.

At age 15, Parker has been sailing for more than nine years. And over the past few, he’s elevated from the youth divisions to racing with more adults.

Similar to Flynn, transitions have been tough, he said. But it’s all part of becoming a better sailor.

“The competition gets better, which is really exciting,” he said as he prepared the boat for the competition.

Following the races, the yacht club held its award ceremony. Members honored the winners at the weekend regatta, and also handed out two other awards: the Henry Clay Robertson IV Trophy, which is given to a sailor 16 and younger who displays sailing proficiency, love of the sport, and sportsmanship; and the Philip O’Neill Hanvey Memorial Trophy which is given to a sailor age 21 and under who exhibits integrity on the water and in the sailing community.

Parker won the Henry Clay award, and said it makes him like an even bigger part of the sailing community.

And 19-year-old Ann Sheridan won the Philip O'Neill award. She said it's humbling because, as a younger sailor, she's always looked up to the people who won it.

"A lot of work has included working with kids," she said. "I've been an instructor for about five years so it's just an honor to see that my work in the community is getting noticed."

Charleston area regattas will wrap up next weekend with the Rockville Regatta, the fifth and final one of the year among local clubs. Rockville is put on by the Sea Island One Design Yacht Club.

Carolina Yacht Club results

E-Scow

1. Walter Prause; 2. Will Hanckel; 3. Palmer Russell

VX One

1. Bill Wiggins/Ashley Maltempo; 2. John Potter; 3. Reggie Fairchild

Lightning

1. Ryan Davidson; 2. Elaine Parshall; 3. Lenny Krawcheck

Thistle

1. Ervin Grove; 2. Scott McCormack; 3. Will Tyner

Sea Island One Design

1. Jessica Koenig; 2. Stan Laroche; 3. George Durst

Snipe

1. David Muhlhausen; 2. Christopher Stang; 3. Mike Palazzo

Laser

1. Lucas Sawin; 2. Robert Bowden; 3. Stanley Hassinger

Laser Radial

1. Max Zhalilo; 2. Ryan Sullivan; 3. Alex Bagnoni

Sunfish

1. Oliver Humphries; 2. John Young; 3. Tommy Smith

Y Flyer

1. Ned Goss; 2. David Buckley; 3. Henry McCray

C420

1. Walter Blessing; 2. Peter Buyck; 3. Andrea Melnik

420

1. Shay Dotterer; 2. Connor Layne; 3. Michelangelo Funfrock

Open Bic

1. Ashton Loring; 2. Robertson Allen; 3. Bennett Bair

Opti

Bode Snider; 2. Will Rucker; 3. Jackson Shealy

Opti Green

1. Shawn Li; 2. Madeleine Harris; 3. Hannah Wright