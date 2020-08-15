Carolina Hurricanes goalie: 'Most fun I've ever had playing hockey' was with SC Stingrays

It was a spring filled with shorts and sandals and playoff hockey for Carolina Hurricanes goalie James Reimer.

The memories from that championship charge that Reimer led more than a decade ago with the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays still linger with him to this day.

It was two months (May and June) filled with drama, the emotional roller-coaster ride that goes with a typical deep playoff run, and a delirious night-long celebration after beating the Alaska Aces in Game 7 of the 2009 Kelly Cup finals.

It was early in Reimer’s professional hockey career when his fate in the game he loved was still in flux, when the then 21-year-old native of Morweena, Manitoba, was still trying to figure out who he was as a goalie and where he fit in.

Now 32 and more than a decade removed from that championship season and his MVP playoff performance, Reimer can reflect on the five months he spent in the Lowcountry through the filter of an NHL veteran. Reimer made 33 saves to lead Carolina to a 3-2 victory Wednesday night in Game 2 of the Hurricanes' seven-game series with Boston.

“Honestly, my time in South Carolina with the Stingrays was some of the most fun I’ve ever had playing hockey in my entire pro career,” said Reimer, whose Carolina Hurricanes are facing the Boston Bruins in a best-of-seven Stanley Cup playoff series this week. “I’m not just blowin’ smoke either. It was my first taste of playing on a championship team. I’d never been on a good team, even when I was playing in junior hockey, which is actually good for the development of a goalie, but it was such a good team. Obviously when you win a championship its always special.”

Reimer didn’t arrive in Charleston until late in the season when the Stingrays were in search of a goalie, having already gone through seven by February, and he was getting little playing time with the ECHL’s Reading Royals or in the American Hockey League.

“I remember I just needed to get on the ice and get some games, so I was happy to get to South Carolina and get a chance to play,” Reimer said.

In all, Reimer played six games with the Stingrays during the regular season, recording two shutouts and a ridiculous 1.32 goals against average. He hit his stride in the championship series against the Aces, winning three of the four games he started, including the decisive Game 7 with a .947 save percentage.

Remier would spend another 1½ seasons in the American Hockey League with the Toronto Marlies before making his NHL debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2010. Reimer has played for four teams – Toronto, San Jose, Florida and Carolina – over the past 10 years, winning 159 games, including two 20-win seasons.

“I always believed that I could play in the NHL,” Reimer said. “Even when I was in the minors, I still believed in myself, but having that success at South Carolina helped jump start things for me.”

He’ll occasionally run into some of his former Stingray teammates. Stories from the road and laughs always ensue. Remier’s main connection to that team is still former Stingrays coach Jared Bednar, who is now the head coach of the NHL's Colorado Avalanche.

“We don’t get to talk too much, a couple of minutes to catch up,” Reimer said. “But it’s still special. You see each other, you’ve gone to war together. It’s a special bond between player and coach, that you can’t really explain. It can’t be broken.”

The NHL, like all professional sports, took an extended hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic. The league has returned to finish the Stanley Cup playoffs with two “bubbles” in Edmonton and Toronto.

Carolina, the fifth-seed in the NHL’s Eastern Conference, swept the New York Rangers in a five-game play-in series. Reimer was impressive, making 37 saves in Game 3 of the series.

“I think the first 10 minutes it was a bit strange with no fans,” Reimer said. “After that first hit, that first save, I think it was just hockey at that point. You get used to it, but I’m sure all the guys can’t wait for the fans to return to the games.”

Reimer isn’t the only ex-Stingray taking part in the Stanley Cup playoffs this month. All three of Washington’s goalies – Braden Holtby (2009-10), Pheonix Copley (2014) and Vitek Vanecek (2015-16) – played for the Stingrays.

Colorado goalie Philip Grubauer (2011-12) and Las Vegas defenseman Deryk Engelland (2005-06) are other former South Carolina players competing in the NHL playoffs.

“The organization does a great job developing players,” Reimer said.

Reimer said he had hoped to visit Charleston in March. He hasn’t returned to the Lowcountry since his playing days with the Stingrays and the relatively short drive from Raleigh, N.C., has been a temptation since joining the Hurricanes.

“It was my 10th anniversary this year and my wife and I were thinking about going down to Charleston,” Remier said. “We were dating when I played in South Carolina, so we’ve always wanted to get back down there. But we didn’t think anything would be open with the pandemic. It’s definitely a place that’s on our list, I’m sure we’ll be back.”