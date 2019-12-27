One of them is concluding a high school career, the other is just getting started. Cane Bay’s Zane Jackson, a senior, and Porter-Gaud freshman Bryce Marion are The Post and Courier Lowcountry runners of the year for cross country in 2019.

Jackson captured the Class AAAAA state championship at the state meet in November, setting a meet record (15:18.42) in his classification.

As a freshman, Jackson won the Class A state championship while a student at Palmetto Scholars Academy. He was the state runner-up as a sophomore and junior, finishing behind his friend a rival Noah Ward, who competed for Philip Simmons High School, both years.

“I couldn’t beat him,” Jackson said. “He’s really good and focused. I always enjoy competing against him.”

Jackson transferred to Cane Bay last January and immediately made his mark on the track and field program by winning the Class AAAAA state gold medal in the 3,200-meter run last May. That success carried over into the fall cross country season where he was dominant throughout the season.

Not a bad prep career for someone who was forced to “get outside and do something” by his mother.

“I really wasn’t very active as a kid growing up, and my mom basically told me I had to get off the couch and stop playing video games,” Jackson said with a laugh. “I thought at first I wanted to do a triathlon, but I really didn’t have a great bike and the swimming part was difficult. But I figured out I could run, and the more I did, the more I sort of enjoyed it. Running doesn’t seem that interesting to someone new to running, but I took to it. I enjoyed being out there on my own.”

Jackson’s immediate goals are to defend his 3,200-meter title in track while also looking for a sweep by winning the 1,600. He is considering attending Elon University next fall with an interest in psychology.

Unlike Jackson, Marion did not have to be pushed into running. It's something she always has enjoyed. Marion was the state runner-up in the SCISA Class AAA state meet for the third consecutive year.

“It’s a little frustrating to finish second three times, but I feel like my time will come,” she said. “I’ve lost to three different girls, all from Heathwood Hall. I just haven’t been able to get over the top. But I am confident that I will.”

Marion’s effort this fall helped propel Porter-Gaud to a third consecutive team title, something she takes pride in.

Her second-place run this year was perhaps her most satisfying because she was not at her peak at the end of the season. She credits assistant coach Reagan Wood with pushing her through the adversity.

“I had a calf that was really tight and it was affecting me to where I didn’t know how I would run,” she said. “I just had a bad mindset. Coach Wood really talked to me and encouraged me. She helped me get over the mental block. She never lost faith in me. I still don’t know how I did it, but I am glad I was able to push through. I’m actually pretty proud of myself for getting through it.”

Marion’s second-place time was barely a second ahead of Ashley Hall freshman Ailish Ward. The rivals and friends will likely battle each other for supremacy for the next three years.

“Ailish is a great runner and a great competitor, so I guess we motivate each other,” Marion said.

All-Lowcountry Cross Country Teams

Girls First Team

Bryce Marion, Porter-Gaud, Fr.

Finished second at the Class AAA SCISA state meet with a time of 19:15.31 ... Third consecutive state runner-up finish ... Has led Porter-Gaud to three consecutive Class AAA team championships.

Brianna Dooney, Summerville, 8th grade

Was the area’s top finisher at the Class AAAAA state meet, placing 16th overall with a time of 19:16.54.

Ailish Ward, Ashley Hall, Fr.

Finished third overall at the SCISA Class AAA state meet with a time of 19:16.64, which was the third fastest local time in any state meet this fall.

Amelia Carson, James Island, Jr.

Finished 19th in the Class AAAAA state meet with a tie of 19:22.40, good for fourth among Lowcountry runners in all of the state meets.

Sydney Palmer, Stratford, Sr.

Ran 22nd in the Class AAAAA state meet with a time of 19:28.04 and was the top senior runner in the area this fall.

Hailey Meyers, Phillip Simmons, 8th grade

Meyers posted a state meet time of 19:30.43, good enough for a sixth-place finish in the Class AA state meet.

Hanna Johnson, Hanahan, Jr.

Johnson competed in the state AAA meet, finishing fourth overall with a time of 19:30.51.

Ava Evans-Godley, Ashley Hall, Jr.

Posted a sixth-place overall finish in the SCISA Class AAA state meet with a time of 19:37.97.

Honorable Mention

Ashley Hall: Eliza Groat, Brice Tibbals. Porter-Gaud: Kennedy Burnett, Leslie Holt, Callie Harper, Georgia Arnold, Connor McMahon. Philip Simmons: Josie May, Emmy Wood, Grace Ward, Emma Muller, Liliana Rendon-Chilel. Oceanside Collegiate: Polina Tappan, Karlin Ripperda, Riley Dutteia. Pinewood Prep: Elin Fields, Amber Farrell; Palmetto Christian: Mae Cave, Ella Banks. Stratford: Alyssa Davis. Fort Dorchester: Tess Studley. Hanahan: Kylie Futrell, Hannah Chilton. Bishop England: Mary Wallace Rainero, Annika Deveau. Academic Magnet: Gabrielle Hart.

Coach of the Year: Hugh Knight, Porter-Gaud.

Boys First Team

Zane Jackson, Cane Bay, Sr.

Won the Class AAAAA state gold medal at the 2019 state meet, posting a time of 15:18.42 ... The time was a state record for the AAAAA state meet ... Jackson was the state runner-up twice in Class AA/A as a runner for Palmetto Scholars Academy before transferring to Cane Bay.

Noah Ward, Philip Simmons, Jr.

Won the Class AA state meet with a time of 15:36.84 … He also won the state title in 2018.

Hamilton Blair, Palmetto Christian, Sr.

Won the SCISA Class AA state meet with a time of 15:38.60.

Daniel Munoz, Wando, Jr.

Finished seventh in the Class AAAAA state meet with a time of 15:59.52.

Daren Hinds, Summerville, Jr.

Placed 13th overall in the Class AAAAA state meet with a time of 16:03.11

Noah Woodbury, Summerville, Sr.

Placed 17th overall in the Class AAAAA state meet with a time of 16:10.61.

Aidan Hatton, Hanahan, Jr.

Placed second in the Class AAA state meet with a time of 16:11.71.

Mark Richter, Bishop England, Jr.

Ran third overall in the Class AAA state meet, posting a time of 16:16.22.

Honorable Mention

Porter-Gaud: Ben McElveen, Kelly Carswell, Will Perrine, Noah Beck. Pinewood Prep: Alec Rehagen, Canon McConnell. Academic Magnet: Andrew de Arellano, Robert Gourdie, Evan Daniels, Kristopher Gholson, Katron Holmes. Philip Simmons: Thomas Schmenk, Colin Nemeth, Henry Wood. Military Magnet: Garnaris McCormick, Brandon Fancy. First Baptist: Trey Hunt. Bishop England: Logan Desciak, Daniel Infante. Hanahan: Jack Dantzler. Fort Dorchester: Matthew Osean, Landon Koch. Wando: Carson Archie, Brendan Gomez. Ashley Ridge: Brandon Clark. Palmetto Christian: Hans Payne.

Coach of the Year: Josh Michael, Philip Simmons.