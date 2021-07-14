Cane Bay’s Boudreaux is Gatorade Player of the Year in boys track and field

The 2021 track and field season was quite the ride for Cane Bay junior hurdler Jaylen Boudreaux this spring, and the honors continue to pour in this summer.

Boudreaux was named the 2021 Gatorade boys track and field player of the year recently, becoming the first athlete in school history to earn any national honor. He also becomes eligible for the national player of the year award, which is announced later this month.

Boudreaux, who took up the 110 and 400 meter hurdles in February, took the state by storm this spring. He capped off a remarkable season by winning the Class AAAAA state gold model in both events, and his winning time of 52.16 seconds in the 400 meter hurdles was a new state record. That time remains the top time nationally this season, and his 110 time of 14.06 ranks among the top 50 nationally.

He also ran the anchor leg of the 4 x 400 relay team, which also captured the state gold medal.

Wando track coach Kevin Shiver was one of many to be impressed by Boudreaux’s dominance.

“Jaylen is the best young hurdler I have ever seen in South Carolina,” said Shiver in a press release regarding the award. “He is truly an elite athlete.”

Athletic performance is not the only factor in determining the Gatorade player of the year in each state. Academics and off-the-field activities also are weighed. Boudreaux, the 2021 Post and Courier Lowcountry track athlete of the year, carries a 3.11 weighted grade-point-average in the classroom.

He also volunteers with the school’s Excel Club, which works on community outreach projects through the Exchange Club of Berkeley County. Boudreaux also offers his time as a youth track mentor and coach.

Through his selection, Boudreaux has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing.

Charleston American Legion caps undefeated regular season

The Charleston American Legion Post 147 baseball team enters the state tournament with a perfect record after navigating the regular season with an undefeated record.

Post 147 opened the postseason on Monday with a forfeit win over Murrell’s Inlet in what is scheduled to be a three-game series against Murrell’s Inlet. James Island High assistant Lawton Hendricks serves as the head coach of the team.

Duncan passes away

Yvonne Duncan, a former girls basketball coach at several area high schools, lost her battle with cancer on July 4. Duncan is a former coach at Stratford, Porter-Gaud and Colleton County, and also coached at Broome High in Spartanburg. She remains the only coach to win a region championship at Stratford.