Cane Bay hurdler heads to high school nationals in Oregon

When the high school track and field season began in February, Cane Bay junior Jaylen Boudreaux, already a quality sprinter, thought it might be fun to try his talents in the hurdles. Less than six months later, Boudreaux is set to compete on the national stage against the best high school hurdlers in the country.

Boudreaux will travel to famous Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, next week to compete in the National Scholastic Athletic Foundation (NSAF) Outdoor Nationals, which take place June 30-July 3.

Boudreaux will compete in both the 110- and 400-meter hurdles just five weeks after winning the gold medal in both events at the S.C. High School League's Class AAAAA state meet in May. His time of 52.16 seconds in the 400 hurdles is a state record and is the top time nationally this spring.

“It was Jaylen’s idea to try the hurdles back when we started the season,” Cane Bay track coach Greg Hall said. “He thought it seemed like a fun event. He won his first meet and has been improving ever since. He’s a natural athlete and he works hard at it.”

Boudreaux, a running back on the Cane Bay football team, is set to compete in his first heat of the 110 on July 2 at 12:40 p.m. (EST). He will run the 400 about six hours later. Hall feels his runner has a slight advantage in the 400 because many states run the 300 hurdles during their season.

“They are not the same race with the extra two hurdles and 100 meters,” Hall said. “There are some kids in Texas that run the 300 that are very good. In terms of comparing times, I am not sure what the inversions would be but I would think Jaylen has a little advantage because he runs the 400 all the time.”

Hall said there are nearly 40 athletes from around the country registered in the hurdles so far, including a runner from Kentucky who has the second-fastest time in the 400 hurdles in the nation. Boudreaux has yet to be challenged in this state, often winning races without maximum effort. That will change at the nationals.

“Oh, he will definitely be tested and he’s well aware of the level of competition,” Hall said. “It will be a great experience for him. He has unlimited potential and he is only going to get better. It’s going to be fun to watch him progress over the next few years.”

Hall and Cane Bay hurdles coach Michael Duffy will accompany Boudreaux to Eugene.

Oceanside's Schimpf takes honor

Oceanside Collegiate golfer Emma Schimpf will be named the S.C. female athlete of the year by MaxPreps later this week. Schimpf won medalist honors at the Class AAA state golf tournament in November, setting a state record in the process with a 36-hole score of 133. Her rounds of 66 and 67 beat the old record by two strokes.

Schimpf was named The Post and Courier's All-Lowcountry girls’ golfer of the year in December, the second time she has received the honor.