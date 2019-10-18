SUMMERVILLE – Cane Bay High School coach Russell Zehr expected the physicality and back-and-forth of a fist fight and that’s exactly what unfolded.
The Cobras and Stratford High School duked it out in a key Region 7-AAAAA clash and it was Zehr’s team that landed the final blow.
Quarterback Alex Mart found a diving AJ Miles in the front corner of the end zone for the game-winning 2-point conversion as the Cobras defeated Stratford, 29-28, in double overtime Friday.
Initially, Cane Bay lined up for a tying extra point, but Stratford called a timeout and the Cobras switched to a 2-point play almost out of necessity.
“We were going to kick the extra point and (offensive coordinator Shane Todd) told me one of our offensive linemen went down,” Zehr said. “We already had two defensive linemen playing offensive line. I figured we might could get one play but not four so we went for it.”
Stratford had just taken a 28-21 lead on Josh Davis’s 10-yard touchdown pass to David Washington and Jordan Ray’s extra point. Davis threw three TD passes and ran for another for the Knights.
On Cane Bay’s possession, Mart scored on second down from the 6, his second TD. His first one was a 25-yarder in the second quarter.
In the first overtime, Cane Bay had two cracks inside the 1-yard line, but came away empty and Stratford missed a field goal on first down.
“The big thing is we’ve been in so many situations where it was close and we did something stupid like rough the passer or something like that and lost ball games,” Zehr said. “Just to see them fight and come out on top was great for this team. Our overtime record ain’t great. Last year was the first year we ever won one.”
The Cobras (5-3, 2-1 region) have won five straight against the Knights and head to Wando High School Friday for another key region match-up.
Stratford (3-4, 1-2 region) hosts Berkeley.