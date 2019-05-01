David versus Goliath. Rocky versus Apollo Creed. Cane Bay versus White Knoll. In the world of upsets, the latter was one of the biggest in recent years in Palmetto State softball.
Cane Bay won its first-ever district championship with a 3-1 win over the Class AAAAA defending state champions from White Knoll. Just a week ago, White Knoll was undefeated and ranked sixth nationally by Maxpreps. Cane Bay handed the Timberwolves their first loss last Friday and split a double-header on Wednesday to secure the championship.
Cane Bay enters the final four bracket of the Lower State playoffs and will play at South Florence on Saturday. Ashley Ridge will host Lexington in the other Lower State game.
“We have a special group of young ladies,” Cane Bay’s first-year head coach Kristen Hobbs said. “Our fight was great. We never got down the whole night. That’s something we have had to learn to do as the season has went along. I am so proud our kids for the fight they showed.”
Cane Bay went into the night as the undefeated team and needed to win one game to advance. White Knoll took game one, 1-0, in nine innings, setting up the showdown.
The Cobras scored single runs in the second third and fourth innings to carry the lead into the late innings. Ciera Fenton and Mallena Wright each had three hits in the game and each had an RBI. Wright, a North-South all-star selection, also scored a run on Haley Howell’s squeeze bunt.
Senior pitcher Joey Lawhorn pitched all nine innings of game one and handled the first 2 1/3 innings of game two before getting relief from seventh-grader Jenna Krol. Krol allowed just one hit over 4 2/3 innings and also tripled and scored a run in game two.
In other softball district finals, Ashley Ridge beat Dutch Fork, 2-0, the claim their third straight district championship. Senior pitcher Katie Freeman struck out 12 hitters in a shutout performance for the Swamp Foxes.
Defending state AAA champion Hanahan also advanced with a District 7-AAA title game victory over Dillon, 7-0. Hanahan got two hits and two RBI from Julian Courtney and two RBI from Ashlyn Cribb to improve to 21-4 on the season. Hanahan scored four runs in the first inning.
“We had some really solid hits that first inning, especially with runners in scoring position,” coach Katrina Moffett said. “We worked on the outside pitch a lot because that’s what we saw from (Dillon) on Saturday. We had some great swings in that first inning.”
Timberland won the District 5-AA title with a 14-5 over Johnsomville and will advance to the AA Lower State final four.
Colleton County won the District 7-AAAA championship, beating Wilson, 4-2. Karson Hiott had three hits and three RBI and pitcher Whitley Weathers had nine strikeouts.
Berkeley and Goose Creek lost in their AAAAA district title games. Berkeley lost to Lexington, 15-1. Lexington’s Hannah Kumiyama had six RBI in the win.
Goose Creek lost at South Florence, 9-3. Oceanside Collegiate lost in the District 6-AA title game to AA defending state champion Andrews, 8-0.
Second round girls soccer playoff scores
Wando 1, White Knoll 0
Ashley Ridge 5, Chapin 1
River Bluff 2, James Island 1
Oceanside 11, North Central 0
Academic Magnet 13, Marion 0
Bishop England 6, Battery Creek 0
Lexington 3, Fort Dorchester 2
Woodland 4, Columbia 1