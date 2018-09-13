Colgate University's football team won't score any touchdowns at Furman this weekend, but Raiders coach Dan Hunt might have hit a home run with some hungry travelers fleeing Hurricane Florence.

Colgate was scheduled to travel to Greenville from central New York to face the Paladins on Saturday. The approach of Hurricane Florence, packing high winds and drenching rain, forced a decision on Wednesday to cancel the game.

Hunt said his program would donate the team's scheduled meals at a Greenville hotel to guests who have evacuated their homes due to Florence. Players were to munch on Chick-fil-A meals on the flight home, but Colgate is donating those as well.

"At the end of the day, you have to look at the big picture and the safety of everyone involved," Hunt said. "And by that I mean the teams and families, but also the allotment of resources used for the game that could be better used somewhere else."

Colgate released the hotel rooms it had reserved, but still paid for the team's meals.

"We immediately gave up our hotel rooms so that more rooms are now available to those coming inland," Hunt said. "But we still bought the meals we were going to have and requested that the hotel serve those meals to the people who have been relocated, on us.

"We were going to have Chick-fil-A delivered to the airplane after the game, but have sent instructions that those meals be distributed wherever it could do the most good," Hunt said.

Very nice job by Colgate. Was supposed to play at Furman. The rooms it is not using it is donating to people displaced by the storm. https://t.co/FnEyaUnzvD — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) September 13, 2018

Colgate's next game is Sept. 22 against visiting Lafayette, while Furman is at East Tennessee State next week.