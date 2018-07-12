Anything is impossible, including dethroning Snee Farm from its status as City Swim Meet royalty.
But any team that expects to achieve that goal will have its work cut out, said Erik Kreutner, the vice president of the Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association.
The Snee Farm team has won four City Swim Meets in a row, dating back to 2014. Before that, they won 22 straight, from 1989 to 2010.
“They’re a strong bunch, and so are the other teams in this contest,” said Kreutner, who was actually coaching Snee Farm when it won the 1989 title.
All told, nearly 1,000 swimmers playing for 19 teams will be in contention for the annual meet, held at the Goose Creek Community Pool, 300 Hamlet Circle.
The fun kicks off with warmups at 4 p.m. on Friday, followed by the first meet at 5:40 p.m. Meets begin at 9:10 a.m. on Saturday and 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.
If the weather causes any delays, Monday could serve as a potential make-up day.
While the Snee Farm narrative is enough to get people excited about the meet, Kreutner said the community can also enjoy how big the event has gotten over the years.
The Lowcountry is responsible some amazing swimmers, with a countless number of them going on to earn collegiate scholarships, and compete for slots in the Olympics.
“We have a great tradition here and it starts with just wanting to see out kids get active and getting them comfortable in the water,” said Kruetner. “It’s a lifelong sport that you can do into your 60s and 70s. So I think that’s why it’s so popular for us.”
For more information on the meet, visit www.swimccaa.com/citymeet.htm.