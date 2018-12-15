There is a significant portion of the College of Charleston fan base that is convinced the Cougars can one day become the Gonzaga of the East.
While there are some similarities between Gonzaga, which advanced to the Final Four and the national title game just three years ago, and College of Charleston, the Cougars are still several steps below the Bulldogs in the college basketball hierarchy.
A better comparison and a more realistic goal for the College of Charleston program might be to become the next Virginia Commonwealth University. The Rams have made 16 NCAA Tournament appearances since 1980 and made a run to the 2011 Final Four as a member of the Colonial Athletic Association. The Rams jumped from the Colonial Athletic Association to the Atlantic-10 Conference in 2012 and have made six straight NCAA Tournament appearances.
College of Charleston, which joined the CAA in 2013, will get a close-up look at VCU’s program Saturday afternoon when the Cougars take on the Rams (7-3) at 4 p.m. at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va.
The game will be televised by NBCSN.
A win over a team with VCU’s pedigree, in its own building, could be the first step toward becoming a similar program.
“VCU have done some amazing things in the last 10 years just like Wichita State and Gonzaga,” said College of Charleston coach Earl Grant. “We’re all chasing greatness. If you can win a game on the road against a team like VCU, it’s going to be a big deal.”
VCU and George Mason both were able to overcome huge odds and advance to a Final Four while members of the CAA.
“Obviously, we know it can be done from the CAA,” Grant said. “History has shown that. That’s why you study history because it’s the best indication of what can be done. George Mason did it, VCU did it, so we know it can be done.
"A lot of things have to happen, the stars have to be aligned, you’ve got to get a good draw from the NCAA Tournament, but they’ve proven it can be done.”
Grant isn’t concerned about the NCAA Tournament or making runs to the Final Four just yet. He just wants to be a consistent winner in the CAA.
“We want to compete for something special at the end of the season,” Grant said. “The ultimate goal is to get to the NCAA Tournament in March.”
Senior Jarrell Brantley is convinced the Cougars have established a foundation over the past couple of seasons to become one of the nation’s top mid-major programs.
“I would hope that we’d be able to get on the same level as VCU one day,” said Brantley, who is averaging 19 points and eight rebounds a game. “I know that’s what coach Grant has envisioned for this program. I think we’re putting down the stepping stones right now. I think it can be done. I don’t think we’re that far behind where they are and with who we’re bringing in and who coach is recruiting.”
The Cougars have beaten Rhode Island (66-55), the reigning A-10 champion, already this season, but have not fared as well against teams from the Power 5 conferences. Oklahoma State (Big 12) and LSU (SEC) beat the Cougars by double-digits in back-to-back games in November.
“We just didn’t play well at all in the LSU game,” Grant said. “Against Oklahoma State we played well in the first half, but got away from the game plan in the second half and we didn’t react well to their pressure and athleticism. We did some uncharacteristic things against both teams.”
Junior guard Grant Riller struggled in both games. He finished with seven and four points, respectively, against Oklahoma State and LSU. The Cougars leading scorer, who is averaging more than 21 points a game, made just four of 24 shots from the floor and missed all nine 3-point attempts in the two games.
“I’ve been watching film on those games and I’m going to try and make the right reads and get in my spots,” Riller said. “I think this game is a good chance for me to play against another team that is athletic and will play a similar defense against me like LSU and Oklahoma State did.”
Riller should have a little more help this time around as Marquise Pointer returned to the lineup on Sunday against Georgia College after missing the first nine games with an elbow injury. Dayton transfer Sam Miller will also be eligible to play.
“Marquise got eight minutes against Georgia College and we’ll look to get him a few more minutes as we move forward,” Grant said. “Sam Miller should be ready to play. He’s had a foot injury, so he’s been out most of the preseason. He’s been able to practice this week for the first time. I think he’s going to be a great addition to this team.”