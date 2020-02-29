Can anyone stop Gamecocks? Basketball analysts weigh in on USC's run at 2nd national title

COLUMBIA— The time for jinxes is long past. South Carolina’s been hearing national seed and championship talk for the past three weeks and it hasn’t fazed the No. 1 women's basketball team in the nation.

With the Gamecocks, who finish the regular season Sunday at home against No. 12 Texas A&M, already the SEC regular-season champions and looking to enter their seventh straight week at No. 1 in the national polls, it can be mentioned.

Just how good are they, and can they add a second national championship trophy to their already overflowing case?

“Yes. Period. Amen. The end,” answered college basketball television analyst Debbie Antonelli, Mount Pleasant resident and frequent visitor to Colonial Life Arena. “Would you ever put a limit on anything those kids can do?”

“Yeah,” agreed Doug Feinberg, Associated Press national women’s basketball writer since 2006. “They have a somewhat easy road ahead, in a sense, because they’ll be playing at home for the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament, then common sense has them going to Greenville for the regional. To get to the Final Four, they basically have four home games.”

The Gamecocks were talented but erratic last year. It’s a credit to coach Dawn Staley that she managed to rein in many different personalities to still finish second in the SEC and reach the Sweet 16.

It’s even more of a credit for her to land the country’s No. 1 recruiting class and trust three-fifths of it to immediately start. It's always a gamble when starting a freshman, simply because all the high school rankings in the world can never truly predict how good a player will be in college.

“Could they be as good as they were touted to be? Some have to take a lesser role,” Antonelli said. “When you become a pro, and they all want to be one, you’re not going to get 15 shots a game. You’re going to get 5 to 6. How are you going to stay on the floor?”

Yet budding National Freshman of the Year Aliyah Boston, and freshman all-SEC candidates Zia Cooke and Brea Beal were in the starting lineup on Day 1 and have yet to step out. Staley had her two seniors, point guard Ty Harris and power forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, round out the group and it’s resulted in this.

This is the top-ranked team in the country. A team that could get the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA tournament even if it doesn’t beat Texas A&M on Sunday or win the SEC tournament next week. This is a team that’s won 28 of 29 games, claimed a program record-tying 22 straight and beaten 10 of the 11 Top-25 opponents it’s played.

The Gamecocks have all the ingredients of a national championship team. They could win it all without winning the SEC tournament. But what fun would that be?

“Our team wants to win out, wants to be undefeated (the rest of the way), and in order for us to do that, we got to show up and play the way we’ve played all year long,” Staley said. “We got to keep writing our narrative, which is, ‘Just win.’”

The Gamecocks have done nearly everything they can to give themselves the best possible chance. If the season ended today, they would be the No. 1 national seed in the NCAA tournament, meaning that by the NCAA’s metrics, the Nos. 2-3 seeds (most likely Baylor and Oregon) would be on the other side of the bracket.

That would mean the Gamecocks wouldn’t have to see those, and only one of them, until the national championship game in New Orleans, assuming all make it that far. Baylor, a team USC beat earlier this season when the Bears were without All-American Lauren Cox, and Oregon, led by National Player of the Year frontrunner Sabrina Ionescu, are the other two favorites for the national championship.

“Those three are all pretty even and any of them can win the national championship,” Feinberg said. “I don’t know, if Oregon runs the rest of the table, if that would be enough to put them over South Carolina. But if South Carolina keeps winning, it’s going to be tough for another team to get over them.”

If USC beats A&M Sunday and then wins the SEC tournament, which will be played in Greenville, there doesn’t seem to be much doubt the Gamecocks will get the overall No. 1 seed and the favorable placement that goes with it.

But they still have to win no matter what seed they get or what competition they play. Once the tournament gets to the Elite Eight, it’s nearly a given USC will be playing a great team. And there are plenty besides Baylor and Oregon, among them are Maryland, Louisville, UCLA, Mississippi State and Connecticut.

“I’m not even worried about the No. 2 seed that will be in their region,” Antonelli said. “In Greenville, as hungry as their fan base is? It’s a perfect storm and I see it coming.”

Feinberg also recognized the advantage of playing games to get to the Final Four two hours from USC’s campus. He sees a potential pitfall once the Gamecocks get to the Final Four, simply because nerves can come into play for freshmen or really any player once they’re so close to the dream.

But USC gelled so quickly and has played with such remarkable chemistry all year, not showing anxiety when playing UConn or Mississippi State or even Maryland on the road in the second game of the year, that it’s not that big of a concern.

The Gamecocks need to keep winning. If they do that on Sunday, they complete a perfect conference season. They do it four times within the next week, they’re the no-doubt No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

And if they win six games after that?

There will be no more questions to answer.